Colts’ Josh Downs Gets Major Trade Update From Sports Illustrated

The Indianapolis Colts and Josh Downs appear to be heading toward a near-certain split.

It hasn’t happened yet, though, and the clock is ticking toward the Tuesday, Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Downs is in the last year of his contract, making him an obvious trade candidate for a rebuilding Colts team. He has also apparently requested a trade, which of course increases the chances of him getting dealt.

Barring a last-minute contract extension for Downs, which doesn’t seem to be in the cards, he’s going to be on the move.

There are questions about his destination, and about whether he’ll play on Sunday for the Colts, and about what he’ll bring back in return.

That’s all worth keeping track of in the days ahead. The latest update comes from Sports Illustrated’s national NFL writer Albert Breer, who shared information on Downs in a new article on Friday.

Josh Downs Trade Update

Breer began his blurb with a headline that says that “Josh Downs leads the receiver market.”

That’s big news for the Colts, who would love to maximize the value they can get for Downs.

This is how Breer summed up the situation:

Downs is one of a number of receivers on the market, with the Chiefs and Steelers among the teams looking for help at the position. And the Niners are open to adding, too, though with improving health there, they’re less desperate than they were a couple of weeks ago. Kansas City had interest in Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., but the Jaguars have been less inclined to sell on the former first-rounder. While he hasn’t been statistically productive, and isn’t the best fit for Liam Coen’s scheme, Thomas brings a downfield element that’s really important in keeping defenses honest against the run, and opening things up underneath for Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. So now Downs, who’d probably cost a fourth-round pick, would loom as a possibility for the Chiefs.

The Colts might hold out for a third-round pick rather than a fourth-rounder, but either way, Downs is almost surely on his way out of town.

Josh Downs to the Chiefs?

Breer singled out the Chiefs at the end of his blurb for having pivoted from Brian Thomas Jr. to Josh Downs.

That’s certainly notable, and it shows that Kansas City would like to add to its receiver room.

Downs isn’t a big target, but he’s reliable in the slot, and the Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have dealt with some less-than-reliable receivers in recent years since the departure of Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs, if they acquired Downs, would have to decide whether to negotiate a contract extension with him. But even if Downs is just a rental, he can make a big impact on the rest of the Chiefs’ season.