Colts’ Josh Downs Trade Rumors Include Chiefs, Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts are almost certain to trade Josh Downs by the time the Nov. 10 trade deadline has passed.

The only question becomes about where he goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be floated as options.

Downs is a talented slot receiver in the final year of his current contract. He also has requested a trade.

Given that the Colts have already dealt away Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, there’s no reason to think they’d hold onto Downs.

The only twist in this tale would come if the Colts and Downs agreed to a last-minute contract extension, but there’s no buzz about that.

Everything surrounding Downs in the last week-plus has been the concept of a trade. His destination is just yet to be determined.

Josh Downs Trade Rumors

The latest Downs insight came from ESPN’s Dan Graziano in a new article on Wednesday.

Graziano writes: “Downs is of interest to the Steelers and the Chiefs. He is 25 years old and eligible for free agency at the end of the season.”

It’s not the first time the Chiefs and Steelers have been mentioned in pursuit of Downs — and they also keep popping up on the rumor mill for potential interest in other wide receivers, like Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr.

Chiefs Fit

The Chiefs don’t necessarily need a slot receiver, but they do need more pass catchers.

Rashee Rice has missed a lot of time with injury, and Tyquan Thornton is out for the year.

Rice and Xavier Worthy are Patrick Mahomes’ top-two receiving targets, but it falls off into a lot of inexperience behind them.

The tight end position is still held down by Travis Kelce, but he’s not the player he once was.

Downs would give Mahomes a reliable target, and Kansas City’s offense is currently looking for reliability above anything else.

Steelers Fit

The Steelers have been saved in the passing game by the quick emergence of rookie Germie Bernard alongside DK Metcalf.

Injuries to Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. have left Pittsburgh relying on some very unheralded players for legitimate snaps, though.

Downs would bring Aaron Rodgers and the AFC North-leading Steelers a truly talented option to trust in a variety of situations.

Given that the Steelers are focused on this season with the soon-to-retire Rodgers at quarterback, an expiring contract for Downs likely wouldn’t intimidate them at all. He’s very much in play.