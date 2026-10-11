Colts Know Who Is Trading For Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts were considered a possible suitor for Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals.

MHJ is getting traded, but it isn’t to his father’s former team.

Harrison was inactive on Sunday because he was involved in trade discussions, but until Sunday evening, it wasn’t yet official where he’d be going.

That changed at about 4:25 p.m. ET (3:25 p.m. Central) during Week 5 action.

Who Is Trading For Marvin Harrison Jr?

The Houston Texans are trading for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Texans’ head coach, DeMeco Ryans, revealed that to reporters on Sunday evening.

The Texans were coming off their first win of the season, which came over the Tennessee Titans, and Ryans revealed it in the postgame press conference.

There was speculation that Houston maybe wouldn’t do the trade if they lost to the Titans and fell to 0-5.

But with the win, the Texans are now 1-4, and they have some momentum.

Getting Harrison will add momentum for the Texans even further. He’ll join Nico Collins to increase the octane level of this wide receiver room.

Trade: the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and 2027 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick, per @rapsheet and me. https://t.co/ziepfRIPr4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

How Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Impacts AFC South

This is big news in the AFC South Division.

The Jaguars hold the lead after Week 5 at 4-1.

The Colts have the second-best record at 2-3.

The Texans are 1-4, but they view themselves as playoff contenders.

The Titans are 0-5 and will soon start looking toward next season.

Harrison gives Houston a reason to believe. It’s already a long way back from three games behind the Jaguars, but he’s a talented player.

MHJ was an obvious candidate for needing a change of scenery, and now he gets it. He’s the No. 4 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was a star as a rookie. He regressed in his second season, and he has struggled with drops last year and this year.

Mostly in the early going for the Cardinals, Harrison was a non-factor. Michael Wilson overtook him as the top WR target for Jacoby Brissett.

It’s been a weird saga, and there’s no guarantee Harrison pans out for the Texans. They’re taking a chance, though.

It’ll be especially fascinating when Harrison plays against the Colts, his Hall of Fame father’s former team.