Colts Legend Peyton Manning Loses NFL Record Spot to Aaron Rodgers

The Indianapolis Colts know what it’s like to employ one of the best quarterbacks of all time. They benefited from having the legendary Peyton Manning on their roster for a long time.

They had to face one of the all-time greats on Sunday in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, though, and that was in Pittsburgh against the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers.

The Colts couldn’t slow down Rodgers, and the former Packers legend ended up passing Manning on an all-time list because the Colts couldn’t slow him down.

Aaron Rodgers Passes Peyton Manning

Rodgers entered Sunday tied for third in all-time passing touchdowns when combining regular season and postseason. They both had 579 of them.

Then Rodgers went out and threw three of them against the Colts on Sunday.

That gives Rodgers 582 combined regular season and playoff TD passes. He stands along in third all-time.

The only two players ahead of these guys are Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Manning now occupies fourth place on the all-time list instead of third.

Aaron Rodgers Stats

Rodgers was brilliantly efficient from the outset on Sunday.

He completed his first 10 pass attempts, which spotted the Steelers an early lead.

It did help Rodgers that his running back Jaylen Warren took a short pass and turned it into an 80-yard TD, but Rodgers was also involving his tight ends and wide receivers to great effect.

By the end of the game, Rodgers had completed 22-of-31 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Rodgers even had a six-yard run, one which left the announcers in disbelief.

Now 42, Rodgers doesn’t exactly run with it very often. He also had a great completion when he spun out of the pocket and rolled left before finding Germie Bernard down the field.

All told, Rodgers controlled proceedings against the Colts. Once the Steelers also got a 50-yard rushing TD from Warren, that was about all she wrote.

Current Colts Problem

The Colts legend Manning lost his spot on the all-time leaderboard, but that’s not of concern to the current Indianapolis roster.

They’ll just be worried about the fact that they’re now 2-3.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won earlier on Sunday in London over the Philadelphia Eagles, and they’re now 4-1.

The Houston Texans beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and so Houston is 1-4.

The Jags have a two-game lead already through five weeks in the AFC South Division.

The Colts haven’t figured out how to move the ball with an injury-plagued receiving corps, and their defense hasn’t made enough tackles.

Indy is going to have to turn things around in a hurry. On Sunday, Rodgers made things just a bit tougher on the rest of this Colts season.