Colts Legend Peyton Manning’s Son Marshall Has Impressive College Football Offer List

They grow up so fast.

Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, is already a high school quarterback, and not only that — he also has big-time colleges offering him scholarships already to be a D-I QB.

Manning, the legendary quarterback who went to Tennessee before starring for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, has clearly proven that the apple doesn’t fall all that far from the three.

As far as college choice, though, it appears Marshall may have the chance to go somewhere other than where his father or his uncle Eli (Ole Miss) went, if he so chooses.

Marshall Manning’s College Football Offer List

According to 247 Sports, Marshall Manning already has offers from at least these four schools:

Miami

Ohio State

Purdue

Missouri State

It’s a list that seems primed to grow in a hurry, and it’s also a fascinating quartet.

Miami and Ohio State are perennial national championship contenders. Purdue is a middling Big Ten program. And Missouri State just recently moved up to FBS.

Still, it’s proof that there are already believers in Marshall Manning’s talent.

Is Marshall Manning Good?

The one thing that’s hard to know at the moment is just how good Marshall might be.

He’s only a high school freshman, and he’s not even a starter yet.

He plays at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee — and he has gotten the chance to get on the field this season already.

2030 QB Marshall Manning, son of Peyton Manning, just made his debut with Baylor School (TN) 😧🔥 https://t.co/9z8katUCgu — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) August 21, 2026

It’ll likely be a year or two until it becomes more clear just how good Marshall is.

Despite that, it’s not shocking to see the scholarship offers, and they paint a positive picture about Marshall. Colleges want to show their interest early so a recruit knows they’re legitimately invested in pursuing them.

Those that have already offered, or those that will soon, will hope that gives them a leg up in landing the next Manning QB.

How is Marshall Manning Related to Arch Manning?

Of course, there’s already a younger Manning QB — Arch Manning at Texas — and he’s Marshall’s cousin.

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning, who is brothers with Peyton and Eli.

So that means that Arch’s dad Cooper is Marshall’s uncle, and so Marshall is Arch’s cousin.

They won’t get a chance to overlap at the NCAA level, but Arch has already proven that the whole Manning family invests in their young quarterbacks and does what they can to make sure they work out to the best extent possible. The same will surely be true with Marshall.