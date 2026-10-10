NFL Punishes Colts 4-Game Starter After Week 4 Win

The Indianapolis Colts defense has found its rhythm during the team’s two-game winning streak, after allowing 74 points and over 1,000 total yards.

In Week 3 and 4 wins, Indy’s defense has held opponents to 30 points combined, a staggering drop from the previous weeks.

Despite finding their groove, a Colts defender has been punished by the league after the win in England against the Washington Commanders.

Colts Starter Punished by League

The Indianapolis Colts are picking up steam after snapping a nine-game losing streak that started in the 2025 season. Now, after the win over the Commanders in London, a Colts defender received a fine for his actions.

Akeem Davis-Gaither was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct after a taunting call in the fourth quarter at the 9:48 mark in England. The NFL will fine the Colts linebacker $11,941 for his actions.

Davis-Gaither, who signed a one-year deal with the AFC South squad, leads Indianapolis’s defense with 37 total tackles (one for loss).

The linebacker also wears the green dot for the team, after the Colts coaching staff originally experimented with safety Cam Bynum calling the plays in Week 1.

This is the second regular-season fine for Indianapolis Colts players in 2026. Indianapolis was fined twice in the preseason.

Akeem Davis-Gaither has started all four games for Indy so far this season. He has also recorded a pass deflection.

Colts Place D-Line Starter On IR

The Indianapolis Colts defense will be without a starter the next four weeks.

The team has announced that they have placed starting defensive end Arden Key on injured reserve (IR). Key will miss the next four games with a hamstring injury.

This season, Key has logged half a sack, a forced fumble and eight total tackles.

Indy signed the defensive end to a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason to replace lost pass rushers.

Without the starter, the Colts defense will have to rely on the depth. Second-year EDGE rusher J.T. Tuimoloau has seen more snaps in the last few weeks and it’s expected he will take the mantle next.