Colts’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Chances Get Exciting Update From ESPN

If Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to be traded, there’d be something particularly notable about him being dealt to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts, of course, were his father’s team. They’re the uniform that Marvin Sr. wore to become one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.

And so a spot with the Colts would be a fascinating next step in the career of Harrison Jr.

It’s not out of the question, either, especially when looking at wants and needs.

The Cardinals might want to get out of the Harrison business after what has been a nightmare start to the year.

The Colts might need help at wide receiver given injuries, particularly to WR1 Alec Pierce.

On paper, they’re a match, and one insider sees it that way, too.

ESPN on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade to Colts

ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler floated this concept in a new article on Wednesday.

Basically, he sees the same reasoning as above for why the Colts should go after MHJ.

“Another team to watch at receiver is the Colts, who are 2-2 with Pittsburgh and Tennessee coming up,” Fowler wrote. “They could easily be sitting at 4-2 after those two games despite a depleted receiving crew, and Indy is not hiding from being all-in to win now. Perhaps there’s not a splash move that fits, but how about one that brings an upside receiver for a quality Day 3 pick? (The Sauce Gardner trade last year drained Indy’s capital.) Marvin Harrison Jr. would be an obvious fit — and not just for sentimentality — but Arizona won’t just give him away. A midseason return from Alec Pierce could assuage the need to make a move.”

Harrison was supposed to be a superstar for the Cardinals, but somehow his career feels in a bit of disarray at the moment. He’s still playing, but he’s not producing.

The Colts would make this trade with the hopes that a change of scenery would help Harrison.

There’s always a chance that he wouldn’t want to deal with following so directly in his father’s footsteps, but it’s hard to know that unless the situation actually comes up. It would take a Colts blockbuster to make that happen.

How Alec Pierce Matters

Fowler references Pierce above, but he’s important to how this works out.

Pierce is on IR with a heel injury after having surgery there in the offseason, so there’s a chance it’s a nagging issue he can’t escape.

But if Pierce comes back in a few weeks, it would probably slightly lower the need for Harrison.

Still, it the price is right, the Colts would have a more intimidating wide receiver group, at least on paper, if one of their WRs had the last name Harrison.