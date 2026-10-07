Colts Tabbed Potential Landing Spot for 16-Game Veteran

Despite entering Week 5 on a two-game winning streak, the Indianapolis Colts haven’t been playing their best football.

Daniel Jones has had a rough start to the 2026 season, throwing for more interceptions (4) than passing touchdowns (4) — he has four fumbles.

The QB is returning from a fractured leg and a torn Achilles he suffered in 2025, which could explain his poor performances. But if things go further south, Indy could rely on another player behind the center.

One NFL writer names the Colts as a potential landing spot for a quarterback who has starting experience.

Colts Named Landing Spot for Quarterback

Daniel Jones was on his way to his best passing season in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, but has shown signs of regression in year two.

If Jones doesn’t clean up soon, the Colts may have to rely on backups or make a move for another QB.

Zachary Rotman of FanSided named the Colts as a potential landing spot for New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler.

“The New Orleans Saints might be 1-3, but Tyler Shough sure looks the part of a franchise quarterback. That means that the team can afford to part with one of their backup quarterbacks, Spencer Rattler or Zach Wilson, for the right price,” Rotman wrote. “The one who’d generate more interest is likely Rattler…”

“Now, Rattler didn’t find ways to win games, but he did complete over 67 percent of his throws for 1,586 yards and eight touchdowns, along with five interceptions. These numbers aren’t great, but Rattler played in a pretty rough situation in New Orleans… Many teams could use quarterback depth, and Rattler, a quarterback without much of a future in his current home, wouldn’t cost much to acquire.”

Many players benefit from a change of scenery. Sam Darnold struggled with his first team and didn’t find his groove until he landed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. He then won Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks and got his second Pro Bowl nod.

Rattler could find a new level if he left New Orleans. Shane Steichen is considered a top 10 offensive playcaller in the league and if he gets his hands on the young quarterback, he could develop him into a quality starter.

As mentioned, Jones was likely set to have his best passing season before injuries. If Spencer Rattler was under Steichen’s tutelage, he could be set up for a strong career.

Colts Current Quarterback Room

Behind Daniel Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million contract in free agency, are former first-round selection Anthony Richardson and 2025 sixth-round pick Riley Leonard.

Richardson hasn’t panned out as Indianapolis wanted and the team has moved on from him. Richardson has requested a trade in the offseason and hasn’t rescinded his request.

When Jones went down with leg injuries and Richardson was on IR with an orbital fracture last season, the Colts opted to bring Philip Rivers out of retirement instead of going with Leonard.

With the coaching staff’s mind made up on quarterback depth, Indy could bring in another option at the position.

If the New Orleans Saints traded Spencer Rattler, the Colts would likely send a Day 3 draft pick.