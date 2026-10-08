Colts Part Ways With 6-Foot-3 TE Before Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready for Week 5 action.

On Sunday, they’ll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a fascinating AFC clash that will tell us a lot about what both teams are made of.

Before then, though, the Colts are working through some things with their roster.

And on Wednesday, they cut one player from their practice squad: Kenny Fletcher Jr.

The move was on the league’s official transaction report, and it ends a tenure of almost exactly a month with the Colts for Fletcher.

What to Know

The Colts had originally signed Fletcher to their practice squad on Sept. 8.

They hadn’t yet elevated him at any point to the active roster — so evidently after seeing him in their building for a month, the Colts decided to move in a different direction.

Fletcher has a fascinating football background, because for a long time, he was a defensive player.

He went to Rutgers out of high school, and he was a defensive end for the Scarlet Knights.

In 2022, he made five tackles, including 2.5 for loss, with 1.5 sacks. Then in 2023, Fletcher had five more tackles, including 1.5 for loss, to go with 1.0 sack and a forced fumble.

Fletcher didn’t have an offensive touch in either of his first two seasons, but after 2023, he transitioned to the offensive side of the ball.

In six games in 2024, Fletcher caught 20 passes for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He then had 26 catches for 236 yards in 11 games in 2025.

Fletcher was an undrafted free agent, and he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He stayed with the Bucs through the preseason before being cut.

Because the Colts have had success with inexperienced tight ends before, this seemed a signing that particularly fit their organization.

Fletcher wasn’t able to make enough of a mark to stick around, though.

Colts TE Depth Chart

It was always going to be tough to break into what the Colts feel is a very solid and established depth chart at tight end.

The second-year TE Tyler Warren is the star of the show.

Behind Warren is the veteran Mo Alie-Cox, who was once a standout basketball player at VCU.

The Colts also have Drew Ogletree active at TE on game days.

Indianapolis still has one tight end on the practice squad, too: Pharaoh Brown, another veteran.

The Colts recently designated tight end Will Mallory to return from injured reserve, as well, so they must feel good about their TE depth with him on his way back, too.