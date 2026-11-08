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Colts Have Path to Trade Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Jones to Same Team

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JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts hands off the ball to runningback Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts still have plenty of work to get done before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Aside from the players in the final years of their contracts, two Colts have been floated most frequently in trade rumors: Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones.

Neither of them have to be moved by a rebuilding Indy, because both would still be around next year (and Taylor for the year after) due to the length of their current contracts.

But there are also certainly strong cases to be made for trading both, and a new suggestion emerged this weekend from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio: What if the Colts trading Taylor and Jones to the same team?

How Colts Could Trade Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Jones to Same Team

Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts hands the ball off to Jonathan Taylor #28 during the first half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Florio suggests that the Colts could trade Taylor and Jones both to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have been linked to both players. The idea from Florio is that by Indy making it a package deal, they could get a level of draft capital in return that they wouldn’t get for just one guy.

“A package deal could allow the Colts to get the first-round pick they won’t get by trading Taylor alone,” Florio writes. “And perhaps the Colts could get another pick or two, perhaps contingent on the playing time and/or performance of either or both players. Regardless, with Minnesota previously linked to Taylor and currently linked to Jones, the Colts trading both to the same team could get Indianapolis something they won’t get by trading Taylor and Jones to two different teams — a first-round pick.”

It’s certainly a logical thing for the Colts to consider, if it was truly on the table — which Florio doesn’t specifically suggest. It seems like reasonable speculation rather than a reported reality, but it’s not totally far-fetched.

Vikings’ Schedule Dilemma

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

There’s one added complication for the Colts in trading with the Vikings.

Minnesota doesn’t play until Monday Night Football in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills.

Yes, the deadline isn’t until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central), but the Vikings will likely be on a particularly tough time crunch after starting Carson Wentz over Kyler Murray (injury) on Monday night. It won’t be much time for Minnesota to figure things out.

If such a deal was in the cards, groundwork is likely already being laid, but it’d probably not happen until pretty last minute based on Minnesota’s schedule.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Colts Have Path to Trade Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Jones to Same Team

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