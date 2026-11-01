The Indianapolis Colts seem unlikely to still have Josh Downs on their team in two weeks.

The talented slot receiver is in the last year of his contract, and the NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Knowing nothing else, you’d already wonder if he was a trade candidate.

But then you add in the incessant trade rumors, and the fact that the Colts have already traded two other players in a similar circumstance (Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner), and the fact that Downs has literally requested a trade — and it seems all but certain that Downs is a goner. It’s just a matter of when and to whom, not if.

Which brings us to Sunday in Week 8.

The Colts are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and every indication is that Downs will be suiting up and playing for Indianapolis.

It has folks asking a very simple question: What in the world are the Colts doing?

Colts Risk Massive Josh Downs Mistake

If the Colts truly are planning to trade Downs, what do they gain by playing him?

The only good that can come is winning games that Indy has already signaled are meaningless by trading Nelson and Buckner.

And the bad would be a Downs injury.

Colts playing two guys today who are likely to be traded this week. Not sure I have seen that before. For all the conspiracy people about Arizona sitting Marvin Harrison when he was about to be traded this is a much stranger situation imo — Clevta (@Clevta) November 1, 2026

It’s one thing to play Jonathan Taylor, who still has two years left on his contract after this. Downs, though, is much odder.

I probably would have sat everyone they know for a fact they are going to move So Downs and Grover Taylor they are comfortable with being here past this year and even want him to be unless an offer is made that forces their hand So I don’t think playing him is a mistake — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) November 1, 2026

What Happens If Josh Downs Gets Hurt?

If Downs gets injured — particularly in a serious manner — it’s unlikely any team would trade for him.

Given that it’s the last year of his contract, he’s no use to another team if he has a season-ending injury.

The Colts would then lose Downs into free agency for nothing, rather than whatever draft capital they might get back for him now.

No matter how you slice it, playing Downs amid trade talks when he’s almost a sure thing to be traded — it’s a massive risk.

And in this case, the risk doesn’t even feel like it has a reward.

The Colts would be better served letting seventh-round rookie Deion Burks play more snaps and develop. Downs is almost certainly going to be gone soon, anyway.