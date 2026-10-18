Colts Announce Roster Move Amid Tyler Warren Injury Uncertainty

The Indianapolis Colts activated tight end Will Mallory from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Tennessee Titans. The team also confirmed that his questionable designation has been lifted, clearing him to play.

Mallory has not appeared in a game this season after suffering a thumb injury during the preseason. He has spent the first five weeks on injured reserve, and the Colts opened his 21-day practice window earlier this month to begin the process of bringing him back.

Why the Timing Matters

Starting tight end Tyler Warren is listed as questionable with a groin injury that limited him in Friday’s practice. Reports indicated that Warren was visibly uncomfortable after aggravating the issue during the portion of practice open to the media.

If Warren cannot go, the Colts’ passing attack loses its most reliable target at the position. That is where Mallory steps in. The former fifth-round pick out of Miami has shown the ability to contribute as a receiver when given opportunities, and his preseason performance before the injury suggested he was ready for a bigger role.

Mallory led all Colts pass catchers in the team’s preseason opener against the Patriots, hauling in six receptions for 80 yards. The production was there. The health was not. Now both appear to be in place.

What the Colts Are Dealing With on Offense

The receiving corps is stretched thin beyond the tight end position. Alec Pierce remains out. Ashton Dulin has been ruled out for the fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Jaylon Carlies is also out with a rib issue he sustained during the team’s London game.

Indianapolis has struggled to generate consistent production through the air this season, and losing Warren for any amount of time would only compound the problem. Having Mallory available gives the Colts at least one additional option they did not have a week ago.

Final Word for the Colts

Mallory is back. Whether he steps into a featured role or a complementary one depends on Warren’s availability Sunday morning.

Either way, a passing game that has been searching for answers just got one more option. The Colts will look to respond against Cam Ward and the Titans.