DK Metcalf Takes Viral Shot at Colts’ Sauce Gardner Ahead of Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 5 matchup between two teams sitting at 2-2. One of the most anticipated individual battles of the afternoon is the showdown between Steelers receiver DK Metcalf and Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner is regularly tasked with shadowing the opponent’s top pass catcher and has the ability to follow receivers across the formation. The matchup has all the ingredients of a physical, high-stakes afternoon.

Metcalf, though, does not seem particularly concerned.

Metcalf’s Response Goes Viral

When reporters asked Metcalf this week about what he needs to be mindful of when facing Colts star Sauce Gardner, the two-time Pro Bowler did not give the question much thought.

“Who?” Metcalf said.

He followed it up.

“I don’t worry about what a DB does well,” Metcalf said. “They gotta guard me.”

The clip gained traction immediately on social media. It is the kind of comment that tends to find its way onto a locker room whiteboard before game day.

What the Matchup History Shows

The two have met three times during their careers, and the Colts CB has had the better of it. He defended eight passes across those matchups, and Metcalf connected on fewer than half of his targets when lined up near Gardner’s coverage.

Through four games this season, Metcalf has produced 213 receiving yards and a touchdown on 16 catches. Gardner has been solid in coverage with three pass breakups, though opposing quarterbacks have posted a strong efficiency number when throwing his direction.

The last time Sauce Gardner shadowed DK Metcalf: 3 Targets, 1 REC, 11 Yards.

Final Word for the Colts

Gardner does not need motivation. But if he wanted some, Metcalf just handed it to him.

The matchup will be one of the most watched individual battles of Week 5. Metcalf’s confidence is never in question. Whether the Colts star can make him regret the dismissal will play out at 1 p.m. ET.