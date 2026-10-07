Colts Sign Lamar Jackson’s Ex-Teammate After Arden Key Injury

The Indianapolis Colts are making roster adjustments as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Indianapolis enters the game at 2-2 after defeating the Washington Commanders 30-13 in London.

The Colts have also dealt with injuries along the defensive front.

Arden Key is expected to miss three to four weeks with a hamstring injury, while defensive end Michael Clemons remains on injured reserve. That has created a need for more experience and depth at the position.

Indianapolis has now added a veteran with extensive NFL experience. The move also reunites defensive end Carl Lawson with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who previously coached him in Cincinnati.

Colts Add Carl Lawson After Arden Key Injury Creates Need

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Colts are signing Carl Lawson to their practice squad.

“The #Colts are signing veteran DE Carl Lawson. Lawson previously played under Colts DC Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati. He has recorded 32 sacks over his eight-year career, including five with the Cowboys in 2024. He’ll start on the practice squad,” Schultz posted.

The Colts later announced the signing, with tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. released from the practice squad to create room.

Lawson, 31, has played 90 career games and made 34 starts. He has recorded 135 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The defensive end was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He spent his first four seasons with Cincinnati before later playing for the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens.

Lawson spent the 2025 season with Baltimore, appearing in one game and recording one tackle.

That makes him a former teammate of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, which explains the connection in the headline.

His most productive recent season came with Dallas in 2024, when he recorded five sacks.

Lawson also posted 64 pressures in 2020, his best season by that measure.

That 2020 season came during Anarumo’s tenure as the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati.

Lawson already has experience in Anarumo’s system, giving the Colts a familiar veteran option as they manage their current defensive-end situation.

However, Indianapolis is starting Lawson on the practice squad. The signing does not immediately make him a replacement for Key or guarantee him a role on Sundays.

The Colts also made another practice-squad move this week, adding experience at a different position.

Colts Add Quez Watkins to Their Practice Squad

Indianapolis signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to the practice squad and released cornerback Elijah Culp.

Watkins has played 49 career games, including 25 starts, during stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals.

He has 98 receptions for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns.

The former sixth-round pick has also returned 14 kickoffs for 200 yards.

He has appeared in five postseason games and recorded six playoff receptions for 55 yards.

Watkins gives Indianapolis another experienced wide receiver option as the team continues adjusting its roster during the season.

The Colts have already made several moves despite reaching the .500 mark after four games.

The additions of Lawson and Watkins provide more veteran depth as Indianapolis prepares for Pittsburgh.

For Lawson, the immediate focus will be getting acclimated to Indianapolis and Anarumo’s defense.

If he performs well with the practice squad, the Colts could have another experienced pass-rush option available while Key works his way back from his hamstring injury.