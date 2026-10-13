Colts Sign TE Who Has Played For Browns, Patriots, Raiders, Seahawks

The Indianapolis Colts‘ signing knows what it’s like to wear a lot of different uniforms.

The veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown will be joining the Colts’ 53-man roster ahead of Week 6.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Tuesday afternoon:

Colts are signing veteran TE Pharaoh Brown off their practice squad and on to their active roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2026

Brown had been on the Colts’ practice squad this season and hadn’t been active for a game yet. His signing may suggest that Indy was concerned a different team was targeting Brown.

Regardless, he’s now part of the active roster and will push to suit up for yet another NFL team.

Pharaoh Brown NFL Career

Brown is a native of Cleveland, Ohio, where he starred at Brush High School.

He played his college football for the Oregon Ducks, but he wasn’t drafted into the NFL.

The 6-foot-5 Brown got his first NFL chance with the Oakland Raiders in 2017. He played in two games but wasn’t thrown the football once.

He didn’t get any action in 2018 before the Cleveland Browns gave Brown nine games in 2019 with his hometown team. He caught two passes for 27 yards.

Brown then went to the Houston Texans for two seasons. In 2020, he had 14 grabs for 163 yards and two scores. The best season of his career was 2021, when he had 23 catches for 171 yards.

He began 2022 with the Texans and played three games there, with seven more catches for 72 yards, before going back to the Browns for 13 games that year with five catches for 45 yards.

Brown then latched on with the New England Patriots in 2023 to the tune of 13 catches for 208 yards and a TD.

The Seattle Seahawks brought Brown aboard for 15 games in 2024 that included eight catches for 65 yards.

Brown spent 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals, appearing in seven games and catching two passes for 1 yard.

The Colts signed Brown at the beginning of August, and at the end of the preseason moved him onto their practice squad.

Colts TE Depth Chart

There is no indication that any tight end on the Indianapolis roster is hurt, so Brown might just be giving the Colts a fourth TE for the 53-man roster.

Tyler Warren remains the top dog in the tight end room and should be for years to come, now just in his second NFL season.

Mo Alie-Cox continues to be a veteran presence as part of the Colts’ tight end room.

Then there’s Andrew Ogletree, who has been the TE3 so far this season.

Brown’s name gets added to that mix, although it’s not clear how the Colts may plan on using him.

The Colts are home on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.