Colts Get Good News Ahead of Steelers Game

The Indianapolis Colts head to Pittsburgh after a 30-13 win over Washington in London. It was their second straight victory, giving them a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season.

The Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers are both 2-2, so Sunday gives either team a chance to build momentum early in the season. Indianapolis has found a steadier footing after opening the year with two losses.

Now the Colts may have a more favorable matchup in one part of Pittsburgh’s offense.

Steelers Could Be Without Key Piece

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh running back Rico Dowdle is ‘unlikely to play’ because of a toe injury. The Steelers will make their final decision after pregame warmups. Dowdle is listed as questionable and was limited in practice throughout the week. He will likely miss his third consecutive game.

If Dowdle sits, Pittsburgh will have one fewer option in its backfield rotation. That gives the Colts a reason for optimism, especially after a two-game stretch in which they have started to find their rhythm.

Warren Remains a Threat

Dowdle’s likely absence means Jaylen Warren will lead the Steelers backfield again. Warren has recorded 309 rushing yards on 55 attempts through four games.

The Colts still need to account for Warren and keep the Steelers from controlling the game on the ground. Dowdle sitting would help, but it would not erase that challenge.

Final Word for the Colts

The update gives Indianapolis a possible edge in a closely matched game. The final call on Dowdle comes at warmups, and Warren remains a real test.