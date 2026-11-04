Colts’ Trade Pitch Sends Spencer Shrader to NFC North

There have been a ton of names thrown around as Colts trade candidates. But what about kicker Spencer Shrader?

Sure, most people don’t spend the week leading into the NFL trade deadline (Tuesday, Nov. 10) getting excited about kicker trades.

Shrader, though, has been one of the best kickers in the league this season.

More importantly, he aligns with Josh Downs and Grover Stewart and Keenan Allen in one notable aspect — he’s in a contract year.

That means that at the end of the season, Shrader is slated to be a free agent.

Indy could view Shrader as a building block and still plan to give him a contract extension. But if the Colts aren’t sure about that, there’s rarely a time to cash in for draft pick value for a kicker. Now would be that time with Shrader.

And there’s at least one playoff contender who could definitely use Shrader.

Colts’ Spencer Shrader Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote in a new article on Wednesday that the Green Bay Packers should target Shrader in a trade.

The Packers drafted Trey Smack earlier this year, but he hasn’t been on the mark enough in the early going.

“The biggest issue for Green Bay this season has been its offensive line,” Walder writes. “But the most easily fixed problem might be at kicker, with sixth-round rookie Trey Smack struggling. Actually, that’s putting it mildly. Smack has recorded minus-2.1 field goals over expected, second worst in the NFL this season, along with three missed PATs. Shrader is on the other end of that spectrum, with 4.1 field goals made over expected, per NFL Next Gen Stats. He’s in a contract year, too.”

Teams don’t like giving up on kickers they used a draft pick on, but the Packers can’t afford to have Smack keep missing in key moments, and especially not on kicks he’s supposed to make.

Shrader would come in with plenty of pressure if Green Bay specifically sought him out, but he could also be a legitimate solution.

One Other Landing Spot

Shrader could actually be used in multiple places — the Baltimore Ravens seem like another candidate after Tyler Loop was placed on injured reserve.

The catch is that the Ravens likely aren’t sure whether they’re buying or selling at the deadline yet after the injury to Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore plays on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin Week 9. They’d likely have to win that game to really make any aggressive pursuits to add players to their roster. Shrader would fit if the Ravens decide to add talent, though.