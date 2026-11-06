Colts Want This Specific Price For Jonathan Taylor — Or Trade Might Not Happen

The Indianapolis Colts may have traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner too early to achieve optimal value for them.

It appears they have no interest in making such a mistake with Jonathan Taylor.

The NFL trade deadline is four days away, on Tuesday, Nov. 10 — and Taylor remains with the Colts. He is even likely to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, just two days before the deadline.

Taylor gives the Colts a degree of leverage that other trade candidates don’t. He has two years remaining on his contract after this one, with it running through the 2028 season. If the Colts don’t trade Taylor, they simply get to keep the superstar running back around.

Of course, if the Colts are rebuilding, there’s still a strong case to trade Taylor.

The key to moving JT at this juncture would be to ensure the value coming back in return for him is the absolute best they can get. At the moment, that seems to be why the Colts are waiting.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Price

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer explained the specific cost for Taylor in a new article on Friday.

This is what Breer wrote:

“So how much will it cost? My understanding is a first-round pick, or the equivalent in a Christian McCaffrey–level package (the 49ers sent 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks, and a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Panthers for McCaffrey in October 2023) would likely get it done, and the Colts haven’t gotten that price.”

Deadlines often create urgency. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the bids go up as Tuesday’s deadline approaches — particularly if any developments on Sunday, injuries or otherwise, make another team need Taylor even more than they already thought.

Jonathan Taylor Landing Spots

Breer also broke down Taylor’s potential landing spots, and it seems like the New York Giants are leading the way.

“The Giants, Broncos and Vikings have inquired, and discussed it, and it appears Denver and Minnesota might be a little less inclined to trade for Taylor now,” Breer writes. “Conversely, the indication I’ve gotten is that while the Giants aren’t offering what Indy wants, they are a serious suitor.”

At this point, it seems the only thing standing between a Giants trade for Taylor is the magnitude of their offer.

If New York decides to bring a higher bid to the Colts, don’t be surprised if Taylor is wearing a different blue uniform for the rest of the season.