Colts WR Linked to Chiefs Trade

The Indianapolis Colts have a bunch of names flying around in trade rumors.

One hanging just a bit under the radar is slot receiver Josh Downs.

Downs, like more popular names Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, is also in the last year of his contract.

As a younger player, Downs could be a candidate to get extended by the Colts, but no such deal appears imminent.

If the Colts don’t improve on their 2-5 record in their final two games before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Downs would definitely be a guy they could deal elsewhere, and one team is emerging as a potential landing spot.

Josh Downs Trade Update

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler spoke on NFL Network’s “The Aftermath” show on Monday and shared his thoughts on Downs being traded.

“Wide receiver is going to be a position to watch for sure over the next two weeks leading up to that November 10 trade deadline,” Fowler said. “Even Indianapolis, Josh Downs could be a name to watch.”

Slot receivers are a bit tougher to evaluate in some ways in the NFL compared to outside guys, but Downs is a proven contributor. He could definitely make another team better.

Josh Downs to Chiefs?

Fowler went on to speak about the Chiefs needing a receiver, seeming to directly link them to Downs. Immediately after the quote above, Fowler said this:

“You look at the Kansas City Chiefs, they are calling around at least to see what they could potentially add. They could get Rashee Rice. He’s been out with that hamstring for the last three weeks. You saw last night, Patrick Mahomes trying to throw the ball when Seattle was stopping the run… It’s a bit of a struggle with their passing game. Travis Kelce in his mid-30s still productive but not getting open like he once was. They could look to add a piece in the next few weeks just because of all the injuries they’ve had at that position.”

Fowler goes on to mention the Pittsburgh Steelers as another team that could use receiver help — and they’d be quite the ironic destination for Downs given that they traded for Michael Pittman Jr. from Indy in the offseason.

The Chiefs would be a bit ironic, too, because they’ve contributed to this rough Colts season. They beat Indy in overtime on Sunday Night Football in Week 2, and that was also the game Alec Pierce hurt his heel to go onto injured reserve.

Now, the Colts could be on the verge of trading a receiver in Downs who could help the Chiefs if they were the destination.