Former Colts WR Darius Slayton Free Agent Pitch Sends Him to AFC Rival

The Indianapolis Colts had high hopes when they signed wide receiver Darius Slayton.

But his time with the organization was short — they released him on Oct. 16.

Now, he could find his new home with one of the Colts‘ AFC rivals.

Proposal Sends Slayton to Colts’ AFC Rival

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report revealed his suggested destinations for the NFL’s veteran free agents.

With 29-year-old Slayton now in free agency, Kay suggests the Baltimore Ravens sign him.

“One way to help the team avoid missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year is to improve the offense — specifically a passing attack that has become one-dimensional and overly reliant on star wideout Zay Flowers,” he wrote. “Bringing in a reliable pass-catcher like Darius Slayton would bolster the receiving corps and give Jackson another option when the team needs a big play.”

Indianapolis couldn’t find success with Slayton, but perhaps the Ravens — an AFC rival —could.

Upon being released from the Colts, head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media regarding the organization’s decision.

As reported by James Boyd of The Athletic, “He had some really good weeks in practice. Ultimately, it just didn’t work out. And I think those [situations] happen. I got a lot of respect for him, what he’s done in this league. And I wish him the best going forward.”

During Slayton’s 2025 campaign, he logged 37 receptions for 538 yards, averaging 14.5 yards per catch with one touchdown.

Before Indianapolis signed him in September, he had spent seven seasons playing for the New York Giants.

The Giants selected him as the No. 171 pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

For Slayton’s sake, perhaps his short-lived stint with the Colts is for the best as the organization tries to glue itself back together.

Where Do the Colts Stand Right Now?

Following their unsettling 26-20 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 6, Indianapolis fired GM Chris Ballard.

While this is — ideally — one step in the right direction, they’re still fractured.

They currently have a 2-4 overall record, tying them with the Houston Texans in the AFC South.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) lead the division, while the Titans (1-5) trail.

Next up on the Colts’ schedule is a Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. ET. It will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Will Indianapolis finally start showing signs of improvement?