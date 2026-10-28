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DeForest Buckner Speaks Out After Colts-49ers Blockbuster Trade

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Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts and interim GM Ed Dodds were busy on Tuesday. The Colts traded All-Pro LG Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Hours later, the Colts traded DT DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

As for Buckner, it became clear that he was frustrated with the state of the season. The Colts have lost three consecutive games after falling to the Minnesota Vikings 16-10 in Week 7.

DeForest Buckner Breaks Silence Following Trade

Buckner took to Instagram on Wednesday morning, where he posted a farewell message to the Indianapolis Colts and his excitement to return to San Francisco.

Buckner captioned the Instagram post: “Forever grateful to the Indianapolis Colts Organization and Irsay family for blessing me with the opportunity to wear the Horseshoe. These past 6 and a half years have been full of blessings. My family and I are proud to have called Indy our home! I’ve made some life lasting friendships inside the building and out in the community that I will always cherish. I’m sorry we couldn’t get the job done, but just know that I poured my heart and soul into the organization and the community the best way I knew how to. God Bless!
Love 💙
99🫡”

Colts safety Hunter Wohler commented, “Love brother!”

Rookie LB Bryce Boettcher said, “Captain.”

“Thank you DBuck! You are forever a Horseshoe guy! I’ll be rooting for the 49ers this year now,” one Colts fan commented.

Another fan replied, “Real tears GOAT thank you.”

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 02: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Looking Back at DeForest Buckner’s Career with the Colts

The Colts acquired Buckner following the 2019 season when they sent a 2020 first-round pick to the 49ers.

The DT and Indianapolis agreed to a 4-year, $84 million contract upon arrival.

Buckner looked like one of the best DTs in the NFL in his first season with the Colts (2020). The DT recorded 9.5 sacks and 10 TFLs and was named a first-team All-Pro.

The 32-year-old spent 7 seasons (6 full) with the Colts before being traded back to the 49ers on Tuesday.

In addition to his All-Pro honor, Buckner made two Pro Bowls during his tenure in Indy.

He racked up 47 career sacks and 63 tackles for loss with the Colts.

Colts DeForest Buckner
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after recovering a fumble against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Latest Colts Trade Rumors

The Colts could make additional moves after trading Nelson and Buckner. WR Josh Downs requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz listed potential landing spots for the Colts’ WR if they were to trade him.

“Colts WR Josh Downs has received interest from multiple AFC teams, including the Steelers, and while a deal is not considered likely this week, the expectation is a trade will eventually happen, per sources,” Schultz wrote on X.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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DeForest Buckner Speaks Out After Colts-49ers Blockbuster Trade

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