ESPN Predicts Colts Trade Josh Downs to Chiefs for 1 Piece

Josh Downs is expected to play for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Within 48 hours of that, he will likely be traded to a new NFL team.

Downs is in the last year of his contract, and he has requested a trade. With the Colts rebuilding, he’s a no-brainer trade candidate.

The main questions are these:

Who will the Colts trade Josh Downs to?

What will the Colts get in return for Josh Downs?

A new article from ESPN on Saturday morning attempted to answer both of those things in a prediction from insider Jeremy Fowler.

Colts-Chiefs Josh Downs Trade Prediction

Fowler predicts that the Colts will trade Downs to the WR-needy Chiefs.

In return, Fowler writes that the Colts would receive a fourth-round pick in return.

Indy has reportedly been seeking a third-round pick for Downs, but it would make sense for the Colts to settle for a fourth-rounder if that’s the best option on the board.

This is how Fowler summed up the potential deal:

“Kansas City has been looking for receiver help, and Indianapolis is weighing trade options for Downs, who wants out. The Colts would love a third-round pick for him but might need to settle for a fourth. The Chiefs would get a much-needed additional playmaker, and the Colts would strengthen their rebuild, though Downs’ absence would badly hurt an already struggling offense.”

At this point, the Colts can’t be concerned about the rest of this season — and they aren’t guaranteed to have Downs in the future, barring a surprise contract extension.

If the Chiefs will offer the Colts a mid-round pick, they’ve got to take it.

Alternative Landing Spots for Josh Downs

Two other teams are reported as the main suitors on the wide receiver market: the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are probably the most shorthanded of the needy teams, but the Chiefs and Steelers would certainly benefit from Downs’ talent, too.

It’ll be an interesting competition to watch ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.