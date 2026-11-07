ESPN Reveals One Reason Colts Would Trade Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts have likely spent weeks weighing all the options and possibilities.

To trade or not to trade? That is the question as it pertains to superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central). By then, the football world will know whether Taylor is staying put or whether he’s on the move.

There still appear to be multiple suitors, and Taylor is extra valuable since his contract runs through 2028. If the Colts move him, Taylor should bring back a strong return of assets.

The clock is ticking. As of Saturday morning, there are only a few days left.

It’s going to be complicated just a bit by the fact that Taylor is slated to suit up on Sunday for the Colts against the Dallas Cowboys for their Week 9 clash. But assuming Taylor gets through that game in one piece, a trade could still be coming.

Reason for Colts to Trade Jonathan Taylor

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler appeared on SportsCenter on Friday night and talked about the Taylor trade chances.

Fowler essentially gave one reason that the Colts would trade JT — if they got too large an offer to refuse.

This was the whole dialogue from Fowler about Taylor:

“That is the player everybody is waiting on. Can somebody make a move? A source with the team told me that one way they trade Taylor is if somebody offers more than they should. That’s not a guarantee at this point. But they’ve got enough interest where you’ve got the Giants, Vikings, Broncos — all have been at least sniffing around. The sense is the Colts want the equivalent to a first-round pick. Can somebody get that far and make it happen?”

The Colts wanting the equivalent of a first-round pick is essentially saying they either want a first-rounder or a collection of picks that add up to a first-rounder without actually including a first-round pick.

That’s easier said than done, and the Colts probably haven’t quite gotten a convincing enough offer yet or they could’ve gone for a deal already.

Still, the bids should only rise as the clock ticks. The Colts might end up with what they’re seeking.

Colts’ Other Trade Candidates

Of course, the Colts have a lot of other trade candidates. It could still be quite busy.

Josh Downs, Grover Stewart, Keenan Allen and even kicker Spencer Shrader are in the last year of their current contracts and could move.

The newest name being floated out there is QB Daniel Jones, who still has next season on his contract.

One way or the other, it should be a busy next few days in Indianapolis.