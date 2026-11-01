Ex-Colts, Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew Gets Major Career News With Cardinals

Gardner Minshew has been a fan favorite NFL player wherever he has gone in his NFL career.

That included in the place where Minshew Mania first began, Jacksonville with the Jaguars. It also included with the Indianapolis Colts, where he was a spunky sometimes-starter who kept Indy in some football games.

Now, Minshew will be hoping to do that in a new spot.

Minshew plays for the Arizona Cardinals now, and he entered Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as the QB2.

By the second half, Minshew was in the football game.

Why Did Gardner Minshew Replace Jacoby Brissett?

It appears Brissett simply got benched. There was no immediate sign of an injury.

The Cardinals only had one interview through more than two quarters in Dallas with Brissett at quarterback.

Brissett himself was 10-for-23 for 119 yards and an interception.

He also had three runs for seven yards.

The Cardinals do have a rookie, Carson Beck, who could see time at quarterback eventually.

For now, it’s the well-traveled QB Minshew in the game trying to pull off a comeback, upset win in Dallas.

Fast Start for Gardner Minshew

Minshew’s first play in the game on Sunday was a seven-yard completion.

The second play just called for Minshew to give the ball to Tyler Allgeier — who then carried it for a 63-yard touchdown.

Obviously, Minshew doesn’t deserve all the credit for the long rushing TD, but he did apparently give the Cards a jolt.

It may not be enough for them to come all the way back, but the Cardinals apparently aren’t giving up on this season. They entered Sunday at 2-5, and what they do in the next week or two could determine how they approach the trade deadline.

Gardner Minshew Career Implications

Minshew has rarely been a sure-thing starter in the NFL. He only had that happen for a little while in Jacksonville when he was making some magic on the field.

Mostly, he’s had to prove himself at every stop, which means every chance he gets on the field is a chance to keep his NFL career going longer.

Minshew is viewed as reliable by now. He proved with the Jags and Colts that there’s no reason to worry when he’s in the game.

But it’s cool to see Minshew back on an NFL field, no matter how short or long the stint is. Lots of fans appreciate what Minshew brings to the gridiron, and plenty of folks will be rooting for him to succeed.