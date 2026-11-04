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Ex-Colts QB Traded to Ravens Amid Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Rumors

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Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett
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Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett could be moved to Baltimore following Lamar Jackson's injury

The Indianapolis Colts have two quarterbacks who have been floated in trade rumors as the deadline approaches on Tuesday, Nov. 10: Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson.

Both have been shared as names that the Baltimore Ravens could consider as a QB pickup with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley out with injuries.

It turns out that neither of them is going to Baltimore, though. A former Colts quarterback will be the replacement there instead.

Jacoby Brissett Trade

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals passes the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The news emerged Wednesday afternoon that the Ravens are trading for Brissett.

This is what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported:

The Ravens play on Thursday Night Football to open Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars just a day after the trade. It won’t be completed by then for Brissett to play.

But the Ravens then play on Monday night in Week 10. That’ll be circled as Brissett’s likely debut.

Jacoby Brissett With Colts

Frank Reich, Colts
GettyFormer Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich interacting with quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Andrew Luck.

Brissett spent four seasons with the Colts, the longest he’s been with any single franchise.

He was 11-19 as a starter in Indy after the Colts acquired him from the New England Patriots.

Indianapolis wouldn’t have expected to start Brissett as much, but Andrew Luck’s shock retirement changed things for the Colts.

Brissett completed 59.5% of his passes in a Colts uniform for 6,059 yards with 31 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.

Brissett has since played for the Dolphins, Browns, Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals.

Now, he adds another uniform — the purple of the Ravens.

The Colts, meanwhile, still have Jones and Richardson, at least for now. It’s not a given both are members of the Colts by this time next week, but they don’t seem likely to join Baltimore anymore.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Ex-Colts QB Traded to Ravens Amid Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson Rumors

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