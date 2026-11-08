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Giants Made Colts Strong Trade Offer for Jonathan Taylor, but Something Changed

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Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
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The Giants have been heavily linked to a deal for Jonathan Taylor, so here's a trade pitch that would see them go in a different direction and acquire Tony Pollard from the Titans

The Indianapolis Colts still haven’t traded Jonathan Taylor, but it’s well-known that he’s on the market.

And now it sounds like the New York Giants made a strong offer for JT already.

One problem, at least as far as the Colts are concerned: That offer may no longer be on the table.

Things change quickly as the NFL trade deadline approaches on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) — and they could change again.

But here’s the latest as of Sunday morning on the Giants and Colts potentially negotiating a deal for the superstar running back.

Giants Trade Offer for Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Daniel Jones #17 hands the ball to Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The latest report on the Giants comes from Jay Glazer, a reporter who is part of Fox’s pregame show every week.

Glazer reports that the Giants offered a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Taylor.

But the report didn’t stop there: Glazer then said that the Giants have lowered their interest and are no longer keeping that offer on the table.

There were reports going around that an unspecified team had made that specific offer — it sounds like those reports were accurate and involved the Giants.

It’s not clear what might’ve slowed the Giants down, although there are likely multiple RBs available before the deadline, and maybe New York is taking a different approach.

Colts Price for Jonathan Taylor

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 26: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after his team’s 38-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Colts are thought to want more than what the Giants offered, anyway.

In a perfect world, they’d get a first-round pick in return for Taylor, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

Instead, the Colts might pursue a return package with three or four picks. When the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in 2022, they got four picks back (2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th). The Colts likely want to get as close to that as possible.

So while the Giants’ offer was decent, it may not have gotten a deal done anyway, and apparently it’s now off the table.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Giants Made Colts Strong Trade Offer for Jonathan Taylor, but Something Changed

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