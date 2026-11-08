Giants Made Colts Strong Trade Offer for Jonathan Taylor, but Something Changed

The Indianapolis Colts still haven’t traded Jonathan Taylor, but it’s well-known that he’s on the market.

And now it sounds like the New York Giants made a strong offer for JT already.

One problem, at least as far as the Colts are concerned: That offer may no longer be on the table.

Things change quickly as the NFL trade deadline approaches on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) — and they could change again.

But here’s the latest as of Sunday morning on the Giants and Colts potentially negotiating a deal for the superstar running back.

Giants Trade Offer for Jonathan Taylor

The latest report on the Giants comes from Jay Glazer, a reporter who is part of Fox’s pregame show every week.

Glazer reports that the Giants offered a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick for Taylor.

But the report didn’t stop there: Glazer then said that the Giants have lowered their interest and are no longer keeping that offer on the table.

The #Giants offered the #Colts a 2nd- and 5th-round pick for RB Jonathan Taylor, but that offer has since been pulled, per @JayGlazer. https://t.co/oim2SyLcuR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 8, 2026

There were reports going around that an unspecified team had made that specific offer — it sounds like those reports were accurate and involved the Giants.

It’s not clear what might’ve slowed the Giants down, although there are likely multiple RBs available before the deadline, and maybe New York is taking a different approach.

Colts Price for Jonathan Taylor

The Colts are thought to want more than what the Giants offered, anyway.

In a perfect world, they’d get a first-round pick in return for Taylor, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

Instead, the Colts might pursue a return package with three or four picks. When the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in 2022, they got four picks back (2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th). The Colts likely want to get as close to that as possible.

So while the Giants’ offer was decent, it may not have gotten a deal done anyway, and apparently it’s now off the table.