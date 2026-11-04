Insiders Reveal Jonathan Taylor’s Cost, Chance To Be Traded By Colts

Jonathan Taylor’s name isn’t going anywhere in NFL trade rumors in the final six days before the league’s trading deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The question is whether Taylor himself is going somewhere other than the Indianapolis Colts, or whether he’ll stay put.

It seems that everywhere you look, there’s a take or an opinion or little snippets of new reporting. It’s a challenge to keep up with it all.

The only thing certain is that in one week’s time, by Nov. 11, it’ll be over. Either Taylor will still play for the Colts, or he’ll be getting ready to suit up for a new team.

On Wednesday, in a new article by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the insiders did provide some bits of new information to work with.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Chances

The first bit of info came on the front of whether Taylor will actually be traded or not.

This is what Graziano wrote about that:

“The Colts are still asking for a lot for RB Jonathan Taylor and taking the stance that they don’t need to move him. Unlike the recently traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, Taylor is not in the final year of his contract. He’s 27 years old and could absolutely be a part of Indy’s future if someone doesn’t give the Colts the draft capital they’re seeking. I do get the sense, though, that enough teams are interested in Taylor that it’s too soon for the Colts to think about lowering their demands. I would guess he gets traded, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it was the Giants who made that move.”

Those New York Giants have come up again and again, so it definitely seems like they’re in the mix as they try and improve their running back outlook.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Cost

The other question is cost — what will the Colts get for Taylor? And are they holding out for more than they’re being offered?

This is what Fowler wrote:

Yeah, the Colts are open to dealing him, making this a discussion about value. Executives I’ve spoken to believe Taylor is worth a second-round pick plus an additional pick. Indianapolis could be holding out for the equivalent of a first-round pick. “They want a bunch,” said an AFC exec monitoring the running back market. It feels like this one still has a decent chance to happen, but Indianapolis clearly doesn’t plan to give him away.

The Colts don’t have their first-round pick in 2027 because of the Sauce Gardner trade, so you can see how in a perfect world, that’d be the best return.

For now, though, Taylor hasn’t moved. There’s still plenty of time for that to change.