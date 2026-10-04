Is Anthony Richardson Still With Colts? Latest Trade Rumors For QB

The Indianapolis Colts continue to rely on Daniel Jones as their starting quarterback as they play Week 4 in London against the Washington Commanders.

That means that Anthony Richardson continues to be the forgotten man in Indianapolis, a player who entered the NFL with so much promise as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Richardson is the kind of player whose name still comes up whenever someone thinks about the Colts, but if you don’t follow Indianapolis on a day-to-day basis, you might not even be sure if he still plays there.

It feels like for a year or more, Richardson has been involved in trade rumors. He’s certainly been more involved in the rumor mill than he has been involved in the action on the field.

Is Anthony Richardson Still With Colts?

Yes, Anthony Richardson is still a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

As for how much he plays? Well, not much these days.

He’s the QB2 on the depth chart behind Jones, but that means that unless Danny Dimes gets hurt, Richardson doesn’t play.

The backup QB role in the NFL is a fascinating one, because you’re genuinely just one play away from coming into the game. If something happens to the starter, you’re up.

It’s just not all that often that such a play actually happens.

Jones wasn’t a sure thing to be ready for Week 1 this season after his 2025 season ended early due to injury, but once he was officially cleared, it meant Richardson would be relegated to a backup role.

In the 2025 preseason, Jones beat out Richardson for the starting job, but there was no such competition this time around.

Who Is Colts’ Backup QB?

Richardson is the Colts’ backup quarterback, but they also have a third QB on the roster.

Riley Leonard, in his second year out of Notre Dame, plays with the Colts, too.

Leonard actually started a game in 2025 while Richardson and Jones were both out injured (after the Philip Rivers experiment).

This year, though, Richardson has been QB2 on gamedays while Leonard is the emergency third quarterback.

Anthony Richardson Stats

Richardson has gotten opportunities with the Colts since being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Florida.

As a rookie, he started four games and went 2-2. He completed 59.5% of his passes with three touchdowns and an interception among his 577 yards. He also ran 25 times for 136 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

In 2024, Richardson’s accuracy suffered, but the Colts still went 6-5 in his starts. He completed 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards, throwing eight touchdowns but also 12 interceptions. He also ran 86 times for 499 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and six TDs.

In 2025, Richardson got into just two games, neither starts. He completed 1-of-2 passes for nine yards and ran four times for negative-1 yard.

Richardson is just 24 years old, and he still might have an NFL future. He just doesn’t have much of an NFL present.