Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today? Why Colts Giving Runs to Seth McGowan, Tyler Warren

The Indianapolis Colts employ one of the best running backs in the NFL: Jonathan Taylor.

Despite that, they’re giving carries to other guys on Sunday of Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seth McGowan and Tyler Warren have both run the ball in the early going, as well as quarterback Daniel Jones.

Warren, the tight end, actually got the Colts’ first touchdown on Sunday. It was a one-yard rushing TD out of the fullback spot.

McGowan also had a carry earlier in that same drive.

Taylor was struggling up to that point, too.

Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today?

Yes, JT is playing on Sunday.

The problem is that he wasn’t off to a roaring start on Sunday.

By the end of that Warren TD drive midway through the second quarter, Taylor had run the ball six times but for just a total of six yards.

At that point in time, Jones had two rushes for two yards, Warren had one for one yard and McGowan had one for negative-1 yard.

It certainly wasn’t a banner start for Taylor, but he’s definitely out there on the field in his signature jersey number 28.

Why Are Seth McGowan, Tyler Warren Getting Carries?

The Warren run was very specific to that situation.

Now in his second year, the tight end is often used by the Colts for short-yardage work. He’s a powerful, bruising runner with the ball in his hands, so it usually works out nicely.

McGowan is more interesting. He’s a late-round rookie, but he has seen more work as the season has gone along.

The Colts have relied on McGowan to do some kick returning, but they’ve also let him spell Taylor more in recent weeks.

In Week 4 in London, McGowan had season-highs with six carries for 31 yards.

It won’t be a shock to see him on the field at this point. Taylor will still heavily lead the backfield, but McGowan is someone that Colts head coach Shane Steichen clearly trusts.