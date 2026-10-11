Is Roman Wilson Playing Today? Why WR Isn’t Doing Anything in Colts-Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have used Roman Wilson to great effect in the early stages of this season.

The young wide receiver has at times seemed even like Aaron Rodgers’ favorite WR — and he has certainly been above Michael Pittman Jr. in the pecking order.

Pittman is out in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, which made it seem like Wilson should feature even more in the offense.

Instead, Wilson was shut out in the first quarter despite a really good passing start for the Steelers.

It’s not necessarily because the Colts were doing things well, though.

Is Roman Wilson Playing Today?

Yes, Roman Wilson is active for the Steelers on Sunday.

He hasn’t been in on every play, but there should still be opportunities to come for Wilson.

They haven’t arrived yet, though, which is surprising given how well Rodgers has begun the game.

Aaron Rodgers’ Fast Start

The Colts’ defense couldn’t stop the Steelers at all in the early going.

Pittsburgh put together two touchdown drives in the first 17 minutes of the game.

The first was a quick-strike score as RB Jaylen Warren took a short pass and turned it into an 80-yard touchdown.

The next was capped by a short TD pass from Rodgers to Pat Freiermuth.

Rodgers began the game 10-for-10.

Three of those passes went to Warren.

One went to Germie Bernard, the rookie wide receiver.

Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and DK Metcalf all had two catches as part of Rodgers’ spotless start.

If the Colts don’t force any incompletions, they could have a long day.

Steelers WR Depth Chart

With Pittman out, DK Metcalf is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver for Pittsburgh.

The expectation would’ve been that Wilson would be the No. 2 wideout, although Bernard got involved early on instead of Wilson.

It would be surprising if Wilson isn’t used as one of the top-three WRs for Pittsburgh on Sunday, but given their love of the tight end position, that doesn’t mean he’ll get a ton of usage against Indianapolis.