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Will Indianapolis Colts’ Jaylon Carlies Return? Insider Reveals Latest Injury Update

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Jaylon Carlies
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Tyrie Cleveland #12 and Jaylon Carlies #57 of the Indianapolis Colts react after a defensive play during the fourth quarter in the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts‘ clash with the Dallas Cowboys is well underway.

But Jaylon Carlies is not on the field, and insiders have now provided a new update.

Per James Boyd of The Athletic, the linebacker “has a neck injury and is questionable to return.”

This is yet another hit to the Colts’ squad.

Carlies’ 2026 Campaign & NFL Career at a Glance

Jaylon Carlies
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 01: Jaylon Carlies #DB49 of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

This marks Carlies’ third season playing in Indianapolis, and his third in the NFL overall.

The organization selected him with the No. 151 pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft after playing college football at Missouri.

Now 25 years old, he is gaining more experience at the professional level, but this injury could potentially be a major setback.

Indianapolis is already in a crippling predicament right now with players on injured reserve and a dismantled roster.

To be candid, the Colts can’t afford another injured player.

So far this season, Carlies has logged 16 total tackles (seven solo, nine assisted) through six games.

For reference, during his first season in the league back in 2024, he appeared in 10 games and registered 36 total tackles (24 solo, 12 assisted) with one sack.

Head coach Shane Steichen is already facing intensifying heat for his approach to the season, but add on the injuries, and the organization is seemingly doomed.

Shane Steichen
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 06: Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Where Do the Colts Stand During Week 9?

Shane Steichen
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When Indianapolis entered its Week 9 clash with the Cowboys this afternoon, the Colts were 2-6 overall in the AFC South.

This places them second-to-last in their division, just barely edging out the Tennessee Titans (1-7).

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) and the Houston Texans (2-5) lead the AFC South.

As for Dallas, they entered the meeting 3-5 overall, trailing just the New York Giants in the NFC East.

Shane Steichen
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts talks into a headset prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Once the Colts-Cowboys matchup wraps up, Indianapolis will then gear up for its Week 10 clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET.

This will be a home game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Shane Steichen
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Indianapolis is running out of time to pull itself together.

The Cowboys are already ahead at the time of this writing — the Colts must start cranking the heat.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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