Will Indianapolis Colts’ Jaylon Carlies Return? Insider Reveals Latest Injury Update

The Indianapolis Colts‘ clash with the Dallas Cowboys is well underway.

But Jaylon Carlies is not on the field, and insiders have now provided a new update.

Per James Boyd of The Athletic, the linebacker “has a neck injury and is questionable to return.”

This is yet another hit to the Colts’ squad.

Carlies’ 2026 Campaign & NFL Career at a Glance

This marks Carlies’ third season playing in Indianapolis, and his third in the NFL overall.

The organization selected him with the No. 151 pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft after playing college football at Missouri.

Now 25 years old, he is gaining more experience at the professional level, but this injury could potentially be a major setback.

Indianapolis is already in a crippling predicament right now with players on injured reserve and a dismantled roster.

To be candid, the Colts can’t afford another injured player.

So far this season, Carlies has logged 16 total tackles (seven solo, nine assisted) through six games.

For reference, during his first season in the league back in 2024, he appeared in 10 games and registered 36 total tackles (24 solo, 12 assisted) with one sack.

Head coach Shane Steichen is already facing intensifying heat for his approach to the season, but add on the injuries, and the organization is seemingly doomed.

Where Do the Colts Stand During Week 9?

When Indianapolis entered its Week 9 clash with the Cowboys this afternoon, the Colts were 2-6 overall in the AFC South.

This places them second-to-last in their division, just barely edging out the Tennessee Titans (1-7).

The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) and the Houston Texans (2-5) lead the AFC South.

As for Dallas, they entered the meeting 3-5 overall, trailing just the New York Giants in the NFC East.

Once the Colts-Cowboys matchup wraps up, Indianapolis will then gear up for its Week 10 clash with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET.

This will be a home game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis is running out of time to pull itself together.

The Cowboys are already ahead at the time of this writing — the Colts must start cranking the heat.