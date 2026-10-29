Jeffery Simmons Trade Might Raise Jonathan Taylor’s Cost for Colts

The Tennessee Titans are trading Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, and you can bet the Indianapolis Colts have noticed.

It’s not about the fact that the Titans are also in the AFC South Division with Indy, although that’s relevant. It’s about the cost. Simmons might be the best player traded before the Nov. 10 deadline. The other candidate for that title is Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor and Simmons obviously don’t play the same position. They don’t have the same contract status. In many ways, they’re very different.

But the closest the Colts are going to get to figuring out what Taylor might cost in a trade is the Simmons deal.

Simmons isn’t on an expiring contract. He signed a three-year extension in the offseason that takes him through 2029.

Taylor isn’t on an expiring contract, either. His extension was for two years, taking him through 2028.

Given that Taylor has one fewer year, and that he plays a position valued less financially and trade-wise than defensive tackle, his trade cost might be less than Simmons.

But Simmons went for an absolute haul, and the arms race has now been activated in earnest. If a team wants to keep up with the Bears, the best way to do so might be to shell out big assets for Taylor.

Jeffery Simmons Trade Cost

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Simmons is going to cost the Bears at least two first-round picks:

The #Titans are sending Jeff Simmons to the #Bears for a massive package to help Tennessee rebuilt. It’s two firsts at least. https://t.co/Ti2Bg5VbJn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2026

ESPN’s Adam Schefter brought about the full terms shortly after:

Full trade terms, per sources: 🏈Bears receive:

Jeffrey Simmons and a 2028 5th-round pick 🏈Titans receive 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, and a 2027 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2026

The Colts won’t be able to get two first-round picks for Taylor.

Their goal would likely be to get at least one. They don’t have their 2027 first-round pick because they dealt it to the Jets for Sauce Gardner.

The Colts seem unlikely to trade Taylor unless they can recoup that pick, at least. The fact that Simmons went for two firsts gives the Colts at least a chance at one.

NFC North Link

Taylor has been linked multiple times to the Minnesota Vikings, who have an aging and injured running back room but a great defense. They could use a star running back.

And the Vikings are in the NFC North Division, with the Bears who just got Simmons.

Minnesota might feel it needs to counter that move with one of its own to maintain its pursuit of a division crown and more.

Simmons might’ve been the best player available, and the Bears got him. The other best player potentially available is Taylor. Could the Vikings get him? If they come calling with a first-round pick, the Colts might just listen.