Jonathan Taylor: ‘The Hay Is In The Barn Now’ Amid Colts Trade Rumors

Jonathan Taylor is running out of things to say about the trade rumors swirling around him.

The Indianapolis Colts‘ superstar running back isn’t naive. He knows they’re out there. He just wants to focus on playing football.

And so in Taylor’ mind, the most important thing is the game coming up on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s Week 9, the last week before the NFL trade deadline arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The Colts likely won’t change any of their trade plans based on anything that happens against the Cowboys, assuming everyone stays healthy.

It does appear Taylor is going to play. That likely is to help the Colts keep leverage based on the premise that they could retain Taylor, whose contract runs through 2028.

In the meantime, though, Taylor is coming up with phrases that force Colts fans to think about what he’s actually saying.

Jonathan Taylor Quote on Trade Request

Taylor was asked Thursday by local reporters if he had requested a trade.

He didn’t answer directly and instead said this:

“At this point, the hay is in the barn now. We’re preparing for the Cowboys. We got a home game. After last week, nothing else matters. We just gotta give these fans a win.”

The hay is in the barn?

That appears to be Taylor saying that what’s done is done, and that all that’s left to do is take care of business.

It’s not clear whether Taylor is talking about playing the Cowboys or about the upcoming trade deadline.

All that’s clear is that Taylor didn’t want to talk about the idea of a trade request.

Jonathan Taylor’s Wife

JT’s wife Ayanna posted another video sharing her trade thoughts, and Taylor was asked about that on Thursday, too.

He said that her thoughts weren’t necessarily his thoughts:

#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, asked if his wife’s videos reflect his trade thoughts: “No. … There are a lot of other wives and stuff on TikTok. But really everything out there … she’s getting the info from you guys.” “It’s not anything like, “Hey, post this … and say this.’” https://t.co/rDsL2MBgb6 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 5, 2026

It’s always funny when an athlete looks out at a room full of reporters and lets them know that whatever is happening is actually their doing, although in this case, there’s at least some truth to it. The reporters are just sharing information that they know, and Taylor is clearly in trade talks.

It just remains to be seen what the final conclusion will be, and where the hay and the barn might end up.