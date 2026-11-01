What We Know About Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs Playing Today Amid Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts are already trading players away. Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner both were sent packing in the lead-up to Week 8, sent to NFC West powerhouses Seattle and San Francisco.

But the Colts didn’t pull off any more deals before Sunday in Week 8, when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plenty of players are still in rumors, including RB Jonathan Taylor and WR Josh Downs, and there’s still time — the deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10. For now, though, Taylor and Downs remain on the Colts’ roster.

And that creates an interesting question: Would the Colts consider sitting them?

The logic would be simple enough. Why would you risk a player’s health if you were pretty sure you were going to trade him? The Colts have already committed to a rebuild by trading Nelson and Buckner. If they win two games before the deadline to move to 4-5, does that change their plans anyway?

If a win or two wouldn’t change Indy’s trade plans, then it certainly would make sense to sit Taylor and/or Downs, if they truly are highly likely to be traded. Having them get injured and ruin a trade could be costly, and if they increase the Colts’ chances of winning in the short-term even in what might end up being a losing season, that doesn’t help a ton, either.

So that’s the question: Are they playing? We seem to have answers.

Is Jonathan Taylor Playing Today?

Yes, Taylor is expected to play on Sunday in Week 8 against the Jaguars.

That’s what Colts coach Shane Steichen reiterated to reporters throughout the week. Taylor also never gave any doubt about his status when he spoke to the media.

There’s always a chance the Colts take it a bit easier with Taylor’s workload on Sunday. His rookie backup, Seth McGowan, could see a few more touches.

But maybe the Colts just use Taylor totally like normal. Why make him active and then not use him? It’s an odd situation, so anything seems possible.

Is Josh Downs Playing Today?

Yes, Downs is also expected to play on Sunday.

The same facts hold true that Steichen and Downs have both pointed to him being active this week.

Downs is key to the Colts’ offense, particularly with WR Alec Pierce still out injured. Daniel Jones knows he can trust Downs in key spots.

Again, Downs could have his snaps limited, but there’s no way to know if that would actually happen or not.

For what it’s worth, the inactive report will come out 90 minutes before the Colts kickoff on Sunday. If anything has changed, that will tell us.