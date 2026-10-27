Jonathan Taylor Wife Ayanna Responds to Trade Rumor Video Backlash

Indianapolis fell 2-5 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, despite another productive performance from running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor rushed for 95 yards and scored a touchdown on 18 carries. However, the Colts’ continued struggles have raised questions about their roster plans after firing general manager Chris Ballard.

Taylor’s wife, Ayanna, has also joined the discussion after posting videos about a possible trade. Her latest response addressed the reaction to her earlier comments when discussing her husband’s future with Indianapolis.

Ayanna Taylor Replied to Her Trade-Rumor Backlash

Ayanna Taylor posted a follow-up video explaining why she uses collective language when discussing her husband’s career.

The posted video has since been deleted.

She acknowledged the reaction to her earlier posts, saying, “Okay, I was not expecting that many people to have so many thoughts and opinions on my last two videos.”

She added that she enjoyed reading viewers’ comments and responding to them. Ayanna then addressed criticism of her references to “we” and “our.”

She explained that supporting an NFL player involves more than what happens during a game.

“But just how you get ready for your game day, you put on your jersey, you do your rituals, you show up for your guys, and you cheer them on, so do us partners,” she said.

She emphasized the connection between players, supporters and their families, adding, “So I want to emphasize we are all a team, the players, the fans, the families.”

Her comments followed earlier videos in which she questioned Indianapolis’ ability to build a contender after firing Ballard and trading away its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks in the deal for cornerback Sauce Gardner.

She also raised the possibility of trading Taylor but did not confirm that Indianapolis had made that decision.

Jonathan Taylor Responds After 95-Yard Performance

Jonathan Taylor addressed his wife’s previous comments after the loss to Minnesota.

The running back said he had no issue with Ayanna discussing the trade speculation on social media.

“I think it’s been out there already, so I think her adding (to it) doesn’t really change anything,” Taylor said.

“You know everybody’s on TikTok these days. So, you just have to come into work and stay focused.”

Taylor’s response neither confirmed nor ruled out a potential move.

He remains focused on football as Indianapolis tries to recover from a difficult start.

He scored a 38-yard rushing touchdown against Minnesota, his 77th of the season, extending his franchise record.

That individual production contrasts with the Colts’ 2-5 record.

Taylor signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August and is under contract through the 2028 season.

Taylor’s comments suggest he intends to focus on the field, but Indianapolis still needs to decide how to approach the deadline.

Four Teams Linked to Jonathan Taylor Trade

According to reports cited by ESPN, the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings are among the teams that have considered a potential trade for Taylor.

Indianapolis is expected to evaluate its next three games before the November 10 deadline.

New chief of personnel Ed Dodds will work with owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon and the front office to assess the team’s options.

Taylor’s contract makes any potential deal a significant commitment for an acquiring team. However, interest from other franchises does not mean a trade is imminent.

The Colts have not confirmed plans to move their star running back, leaving his future unresolved as the deadline approaches.