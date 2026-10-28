Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Is ‘Spiraling’ Afters Colts Make 2 Trades

Ayanna Taylor, the wife of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, says she is “spiraling” after the team made two trades.

On Tuesday, the Colts made two blockbuster deals. First, they sent All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for two draft picks. Then, they sent veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back to the San Francisco 49ers for a draft pick.

With the Colts looking like they are in fire-sale mode, Taylor could be the next to go, and his wife is very concerned about it.

Ayanna Taylor ‘Spiraling’ After Colts Make 2 Big Trades

Taking to her social media, Taylor’s wife admitted that she is “spiraling” thinking about the fact that the Colts RB could be the next go go.

“Is literally anyone safe on this team? It feels like rookie year all over again. My mind is spiraling. What does this mean for my husband and I? Do I need to start packing our bags? Are we going to be spending our daughter’s first Halloween together? Will we make it to gameday or was last week the last time my husband is putting on a Colts jersey? What are we going to do without Quenton Nelson?” Taylor said.

No One Safe On Colts

Based on the two trades the Colts made today, no player on the Colts roster should feel safe about their spot with the team right now.

The Colts are clearly in a fire-sale mode after former GM Chris Ballard’s firing, with interim GM Ed Dodds being given the green light to go ahead and make deals that improve the Colts’ future.

The team would not have traded away Nelson and Buckner had they been in playoff contention this season, but with a 2-5 record to start the year and the playoffs looking out of reach for Indianapolis once again, they are likely going to continue to make some big moves.

Could that involve Taylor, the team’s long-time running back? It’s certainly possible, so the Taylor family needs to be aware that this could happen in the next few days ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline.