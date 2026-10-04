Marcus Mariota Injury Update Brings Backup QB Athan Kaliakmanis vs. Colts

The Washington Commanders scored on their first two drives in London against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Week 4.

But then QB Marcus Mariota, who is usually the backup but playing because Jayden Daniels is injured, went to the blue medical tent. Athan Kaliakmanis started to throw on the sideline.

It wasn’t clear immediately if a change would be needed, but it raised a big dilemma.

The NFL Network broadcast soon showed Mariota going down the tunnel to the locker room.

Kaliakmanis’ NFL debut seemed near.

Marcus Mariota Injury Update

Mariota was trying to pass against the Colts on third down of the Commanders’ second drive.

He got brought down for a sack, though, and it didn’t look good.

Mariota’s right knee and ankle both turned in awkward directions.

Because it was the end of the drive, it wasn’t obvious immediately that Mariota was hurt. He came off the field by himself.

But then he went to the tent, and then to the locker room.

Update: It’s a right knee injury for Mariota, who was deemed questionable to return.

Who is Athan Kaliakmanis?

Athan Kaliakmanis began the year as the Commanders’ QB3.

By the middle of Week 4, he was into the football game with both Daniels and Mariota hurt.

Kaliakmanis is originally from the state of Illinois and was that state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior.

He went to Minnesota to begin his college career and spent three years with the Golden Gophers.

From there, Kaliakmanis transferred to play his final two college seasons with Rutgers.

In the 2025 season at Rutgers, Kaliakmanis completed 62.2% of his passes for 3,124 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

He did rush for 251 yards in his first season at Rutgers, but only three yards in his final season (with sacks in college counting as negative).

The Commanders picked him in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Athan Kaliakmanis NFL Combine

Kaliakmanis measured 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds at his Pro Day — he wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine.

He did have a 6-foot-7 wingspan, for whatever that’s worth.

Kaliakmanis ran the 40-yard dash at 4.92 seconds.

The Commanders saw enough from his college career, and likely from his interviews, to make him the No. 223 overall pick.

Kaliakmanis played in the NFL preseason, going 6-for-10 in his debut on that stage for 87 yards.

And all of a sudden, he’s on an NFL field.