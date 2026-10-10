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Marvin Harrison Jr. May Be Traded To Colts’ AFC South Rival

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Marvin Harrison Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers
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NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported what the Arizona Cardinals are seeking in a trade involving wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was viewed for a while as a trade target for the Indianapolis Colts.

And although national reports have indicated Harrison is indeed going to be traded from the Arizona Cardinals, local reports have made it clear that it isn’t the Colts who will be ending up with MHJ.

The Harrison trade could end up impacting the Colts in a different way, though. He could land elsewhere in the AFC South Division.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Landing Spot

The reports coming out are pointing to the Houston Texans as the place that Harrison might land.

Both of the top NFL insiders, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, made clear in their posts on X that no trade is official.

But after they reported the news that Harrison is going to be on the move, the only team they mentioned in subsequent posts was the Texans.

This is what Schefter wrote:

Rapoport added this:

It would definitely be fascinating to see Harrison reunited with Stroud and also playing in an offense with talented wideout Nico Collins. Maybe the change of scenery would help the former No. 4 overall pick hit his stride again.

Why Colts Aren’t Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Colts likely decided that they were priced out.

Reports have indicated that the Cardinals want at least a second-round pick and maybe more to get Harrison, and Indy is a little short on draft assets.

They traded away their 2027 first-round pick to get Sauce Gardner last year, and so if they also traded away a second-rounder for Harrison, it would leave them quite shorthanded for what’s believed to be a promising 2027 NFL Draft class.

If they believed enough in Harrison, it could still be worth it, but someone clearly has come to the table with a better offer than the Colts. Maybe it’s Houston, maybe not, but signs certainly point toward the Texans.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Marvin Harrison Jr. May Be Traded To Colts’ AFC South Rival

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