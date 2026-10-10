Marvin Harrison Jr. May Be Traded To Colts’ AFC South Rival

Marvin Harrison Jr. was viewed for a while as a trade target for the Indianapolis Colts.

And although national reports have indicated Harrison is indeed going to be traded from the Arizona Cardinals, local reports have made it clear that it isn’t the Colts who will be ending up with MHJ.

The Harrison trade could end up impacting the Colts in a different way, though. He could land elsewhere in the AFC South Division.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Landing Spot

The reports coming out are pointing to the Houston Texans as the place that Harrison might land.

Both of the top NFL insiders, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, made clear in their posts on X that no trade is official.

But after they reported the news that Harrison is going to be on the move, the only team they mentioned in subsequent posts was the Texans.

This is what Schefter wrote:

One team that has had Marvin Harrison trade talks with Arizona is Houston, sources tell me and @rapsheet. Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison. But as one Texans source said about the team’s interest in Harrison, “I can’t confirm or deny at this time.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

Rapoport added this:

If it ends up being the #Texans, Marvin Harrison Jr. would be reunited with his college QB CJ Stroud. But as of right now, no trade is finalized. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2026

It would definitely be fascinating to see Harrison reunited with Stroud and also playing in an offense with talented wideout Nico Collins. Maybe the change of scenery would help the former No. 4 overall pick hit his stride again.

Why Colts Aren’t Trading for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Colts likely decided that they were priced out.

Reports have indicated that the Cardinals want at least a second-round pick and maybe more to get Harrison, and Indy is a little short on draft assets.

They traded away their 2027 first-round pick to get Sauce Gardner last year, and so if they also traded away a second-rounder for Harrison, it would leave them quite shorthanded for what’s believed to be a promising 2027 NFL Draft class.

If they believed enough in Harrison, it could still be worth it, but someone clearly has come to the table with a better offer than the Colts. Maybe it’s Houston, maybe not, but signs certainly point toward the Texans.