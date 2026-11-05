Meet Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Ayanna, With Relationship History and Athletic Past

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor.

His wife, Ayanna, continues to use her social media platforms to enthusiastically weigh in and generate some headlines of her own.

Not in a critical way, but just objectively, it must be weird for Taylor to get asked in press conferences what he thinks about what his wife just posted on social media about the trade rumors. It can’t make this period in time any simpler.

But it’s also fair that Ayanna is stressed about what a Taylor trade would mean for both of their lives.

Before any of that goes down, it’s worth getting to know Taylor’s wife a bit more. There isn’t a ton of information out there, but there’s enough to paint a solid picture.

Who is Jonathan Taylor’s Wife?

Jonathan Taylor’s wife is Ayanna Taylor, originally Ayanna Chapman.

She’s most known these days for her videos about the prospect of her husband getting traded, but she has an athletic background and a long relationship history with JT.

Who is Ayanna Taylor?

Jonathan Taylor’s wife Ayanna is originally from New Jersey. She was born on Feb. 17, 1999 — making her 27 years old.

She played field hockey, basketball and track in high school.

Ayanna then went to Ball State University to play field hockey — her bio page there lists a redshirt season and nothing more, so it seems her career ended then.

Her Ball State bio includes the fact that she had a 4.28 GPA in high school at Salem High School in New Jersey.

She originally went to Ball State to major in political science.

How Jonathan Taylor Met His Wife

The pair both attended Salem High School, and that’s where they met.

They were both a part of the Class of 2017 at Salem.

JT was a high school legend, running for 2,824 yards as a senior on 12.4 yards per carry to set a state record for yardage, while also scoring 35 rushing touchdowns.

There isn’t a lot of information out there on whether they were specifically high school sweethearts or not, although one article from Essentially Sports says they were.

The Taylor couple was married on March 16, 2023.

JT proposed at the beach after setting up heart displays all around the scene, and they had a candlelit dinner table there, too.

They’ve been married for more than three years now. Taylor has been with the Colts for the entirety of that time period.

JT signed a contract extension during the summer meant to keep him in Indianapolis through 2028, but a rough start to the season for the Colts has made the stud RB a trade candidate, and if Taylor is moved to a new team, he and his wife will have to make some adjustments to a new home.