Michael Pittman Injury News Ruins Colts’ Revenge Game

When the Indianapolis Colts traded Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seemed that Pittman wouldn’t have to wait too long to find some revenge.

The Steelers and Colts are facing off in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, a Sunday clash between AFC foes.

It shaped up as a chance for Pittman to take advantage of an Indy secondary that has some question marks.

The Colts decided to pay Alec Pierce rather than Pittman and took just minimal draft-pick compensation from the Steelers to take Pittman off their hands.

Indianapolis now has a ton of wide receiver injuries, but they don’t have Pittman.

As it turns out, though, neither do the Steelers, at least this week.

Michael Pittman Injury Updtae

The Steelers placed Pittman on injured reserve on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Pittman has a foot injury. Based on his IR placement, he now has to miss at least four games. He had already missed Week 2 due to injury, but he came back in Weeks 3 and 4 before now being absent again.

His four-game minimum absence will begin on Sunday, so Pittman won’t be on the field against the Colts.

DK Metcalf will be the top wideout for the Steelers on Sunday, and the likes of Germie Bernard and Roman Wilson will get more targets with Pittman out.

Although to be fair, Pittman hasn’t been particularly impactful yet this season.

Michael Pittman Struggles With Steelers

Pittman was supposed to be a top-notch target opposite Metcalf.

Instead, he has struggled to get anything going so far with QB Aaron Rodgers.

Pittman did have three catches for 58 yards in Week 1 on just three targets.

In Week 3, Pittman was targeted five times but caught just two for 16 yards.

Then in Week 4, Pittman caught two passes for 15 yards on four targets.

Statistically, the aforementioned Roman Wilson was already making a much bigger impact than Pittman.

Colts WR Issues

Indy is in a tough spot at the wide receiver position that could emphasize the absence of Pittman from their own roster.

Pierce is on IR already with a heel injury.

The Colts also ruled out Darius Slayton for Sunday. He’s been with Indy for three weeks but not played yet — this new absence because of a mid-week injury.

Keenan Allen has also spent this week listed as questionable after missing Week 4 due to injury.

The Colts definitely don’t have their best receivers on the field right now, but on the opposite sideline, Pittman will only be watching, as well.