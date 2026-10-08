Colts Get Major Michael Pittman Update Ahead of Steelers Game

The Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 5 with identical 2-2 records, making Sunday’s matchup at Acrisure Stadium an important early-season test for both teams. Indianapolis has won its last two games after opening the season with consecutive losses.

The matchup was also set to mark Michael Pittman Jr.’s first game against the Colts since Pittsburgh acquired him from Indianapolis during the offseason.

Pittman spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Colts and became a familiar part of their offense.

Pittman had already dealt with a foot injury this season and missed Pittsburgh’s Week 2 game before returning to the lineup. He entered this week hoping to face his former team, but the Steelers have now received a significant update on his status.

Michael Pittman Jr. Re-Injures Foot, Will Miss Multiple Weeks

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said Pittman re-injured his foot and is expected to miss multiple weeks.

McCarthy confirmed the setback as Pittsburgh prepares for Sunday’s game against Indianapolis.

“It’s going to be a multiple-week injury, so we’re still going through the evaluation of his process,” McCarthy said via Chris Adamski of TribLive.

Pittman will therefore miss the reunion with his former team.

The wide receiver has recorded seven receptions for 89 yards through three games with Pittsburgh this season.

His first season with the Steelers has been interrupted by a foot problem.

Pittman missed Week 2 before returning for the next two games, but the latest setback will now keep him out for an extended period.

The injury is another blow to the Steelers’ receiving group, which has needed more production.

Pittsburgh will now have to rely more heavily on players such as Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard while Pittman is unavailable.

Pittman spent six seasons with Indianapolis after the Colts selected him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He finished his Colts career with 485 receptions, 5,254 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns in 95 games.

Colts coach Shane Steichen had spoken positively about seeing his former receiver before Sunday’s game.

“More than anything, I’m looking forward to seeing him pregame, saying hello to him,” Steichen said.

That reunion will now have to wait.

Colts Receive Will Mallory Injury Update

While Pittsburgh deals with Pittman’s absence, Indianapolis received some encouraging news regarding tight end Will Mallory.

The Colts opened Mallory’s 21-day practice window on Wednesday, allowing him to practice after beginning the season on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

Mallory was listed as a full participant in Indianapolis’ first practice of Week 5.

Steichen said the team will evaluate Mallory throughout the week before deciding whether he is ready to return to the active roster.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Steichen said.

“It’s been a while since he’s been practicing, so we’ll get him out there today, get him running around, and then we’ll go from there.”

Mallory had a productive preseason before his injury, catching six passes for 80 yards against the New England Patriots.

The Colts also have several other players dealing with injuries.

Keenan Allen was limited on Wednesday, while Ashton Dulin, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, Tanor Bortolini, and Arden Key did not practice.

Pittman’s absence removes one of Pittsburgh’s key offensive options from Sunday’s matchup, while Indianapolis continues to manage its own injury concerns. The Colts and Steelers will meet Sunday with both teams looking to move above .500.