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More Colts Jonathan Taylor Trade Details Reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 26: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after his team's 38-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tick, tick, tick goes the Jonathan Taylor trade clock.

The Indianapolis Colts could choose to breeze right through Tuesday and keep Taylor, whose contract runs through 2028. Or they could deal him to an NFL contender by 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) on Tuesday, Nov. 10 — the NFL’s trading deadline.

It’s a decision they still haven’t made, and it feels a lot like one they won’t fully make until Monday or Tuesday.

The Colts do have a game to play in the meantime, against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 9, and Taylor is expected to suit up. That will certainly factor into what comes next, too — does Taylor’s workload, or an injury, indicate what the Colts will do with Taylor?

It’s going to be the biggest story of the trade deadline, barring a surprise, one way or the other.

Either the Colts decide to maintain their future with Taylor, or they shake up the entire NFL by trading Taylor. It’s going to grab all the rumors and headlines in the meantime.

On Saturday morning, NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport provided an update in a new article.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

New York Giants
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates his touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Colts 16-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

This is what Schefter and Rapoport wrote about Taylor on Saturday morning:

The Indianapolis Colts’ potential trade of Jonathan Taylor continues to take the spotlight heading into Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, with Indianapolis sitting on an offer of a second-round draft pick and more for the star running back.

Yet the Colts view Taylor as a potential part of any rebuild, despite multiple teams’ interest.

Whether the Colts pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade — and whether they get the Christian McCaffrey-style compensation package they seek — are among the biggest storylines prior to the deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

The biggest note there is that the Colts already have an offer “of a second-round draft pick and more.”

It appears they don’t yet have the CMC-level offer — which was a second-rounder, third-rounder, fourth-rounder and fifth-rounder.

Whether or not any team raises the cost between now and Tuesday’s deadline could determine whether Taylor is traded.

Jonathan Taylor Trade Timeline

Cincinnati Bengals Jonathan Taylor
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Because Taylor is expected to play Sunday, a deal isn’t likely to happen until Sunday night at the earliest.

Sunday’s developments, like an injury on a team that wants Taylor, could also accelerate a deal.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts took it right up to Tuesday’s deadline to raise the bids as high as possible. But if they get an increased offer sooner than that, they might just take it and get the deal done.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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More Colts Jonathan Taylor Trade Details Reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter

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