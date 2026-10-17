NFL Punishes Colts 19-Game Veteran After Week 5 Loss

After winning two consecutive games, the Indianapolis Colts are back on the losing side of the ball after to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Before hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 to get back on the win column, a member of Indy’s defense receives a fine for their action against the Steelers.

NFL Punishes Colts Defender

The NFL has released its weekly fine list, with a member of the AFC South squad getting hit with a fine before Week 6.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Austin Ajiake is being fined for unnecessary roughness for a hit on a defenseless player in the third quarter at the 9:45 mark against the Titans. The linebacker is fined $5,583 for his action.

Ajiake is in his second season and has played in three games (zero starts) for Indianapolis this season, primarily on special teams. The linebacker has logged 12 total tackles this season. In his career, the LB has recorded 44 total tackles and half a sack.

Austin Ajiake is the third Colts player to be fined this season. The linebacker can look towards the divisional clash against the Titans to help get his mind off the fine and get the team a win.

Colts Part Ways with Wide Receiver

The biggest news to hit the Indianapolis Colts has been the release of wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Slayton was on the roster for less than a month before his release, with the WR not suiting up for the Horseshow once.

Head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media following Slayton’s release and revealed why the team decided to do so.

“He had some good weeks of practice, unfortunately, it just didn’t work out and I think those happen,” Steichen said, via Colts Wire. “I got a lot of respect for him, what he’s done in this league, and I wish him the best going forward.”

Slayton was set to be the short-term solution for Alec Pierce, who is currently on injured reserve. But after almost a month, the Colts decided to move on.

Indy has yet to find a proper replacement for Pierce, who signed a four-year, $116 million contract in free agency.

Back to the cutting board, the Indianapolis Colts will attempt to save a season that had a rough start, which could also save Shane Steichen’s job as head coach of the organization.