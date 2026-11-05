Colts May Cut Ties With $44 Million 3x Pro Bowler After Cowboys Game

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a pivotal point in their 2026 season, with a disappointing record and major roster changes leaving the franchise questioning its direction.

After falling to 2-5, Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard and traded veterans Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 10, the Colts are weighing their options on several players who have drawn interest from other teams.

The decisions could shape Indianapolis’ immediate plans and its future roster. Taylor’s status matters because of his production and contract, while quarterback Anthony Richardson also faces questions about his place on the team after requesting a trade months ago.

Jonathan Taylor’s Trade Scenario Comes Into Focus

With Indianapolis’ season moving in an unexpected direction, the future of its most productive offensive player has become one of the franchise’s biggest questions.

Sources: The #Colts have received plenty of calls on several players, including Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and others. But the belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs the… https://t.co/R9AJq2MRRR pic.twitter.com/1p08ZP9gIi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 5, 2026

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz said the Colts have received calls about Taylor, wide receiver Josh Downs, defensive tackle Grover Stewart, and other players.

Schultz reported that Indianapolis intends to revisit the offers after Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, unless a proposal is compelling enough to prompt an earlier move.

“Barring an offer that blows them away,” Schultz said, the Colts plan to consider the offers after the Cowboys matchup and make trades that make sense on Monday or Tuesday, just before the deadline.

That timeline allows Indianapolis to evaluate its options after Week 9.

The team has already made major moves, sending Nelson to Seattle and Buckner to San Francisco.

Taylor’s possible departure would be another significant change for a franchise that has shifted toward selling players.

Taylor has rushed for 587 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns in seven games this season.

Indianapolis drafted the three-time Pro Bowl running back in the second round in 2020 and has become one of the team’s most productive players.

The Colts have also received interest in Taylor from multiple teams, including the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Seattle Seahawks, according to reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Taylor’s contract could complicate a potential deal. He signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August and is under contract through 2028.

Taylor has said he is proud to be with Indianapolis while acknowledging that a trade remains possible. The Colts must now decide whether any offer is strong enough to move a key player as the deadline nears.

Anthony Richardson Addresses His Future With the Colts

Taylor’s situation is not the only unresolved personnel question in Indianapolis. The team also faces uncertainty at quarterback, where Richardson’s earlier trade request remains relevant.

The Athletic’s James Boyd asked Richardson whether he had thought more about his future as the deadline approaches. Richardson said his focus has remained on returning to the field.

“Man, I just think about getting on the field,” Richardson said. “I haven’t thought about any trade requests or any deadlines, anything like that. Just showing up to work, preparing, and just getting ready for my opportunity.”

Richardson requested a trade months ago after losing the starting quarterback position to Daniel Jones. His latest comments, however, do not confirm that he has withdrawn that request.

Boyd also asked Richardson about getting more extended run time.

Richardson called the experience fun and said he appreciated the people who were excited to see him play again.

“I’m just grateful for it and hope that I get more, more opportunities,” he said.

As Indianapolis considers its roster decisions, Richardson’s immediate goal remains preparing for a chance to play. The Colts’ deadline choices could affect the team’s plans, but Richardson said he is not focused on trade speculation.