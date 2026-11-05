Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Ayanna Hints at ‘Silent Storm’ Amid Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts are entering a difficult stretch as the NFL trade deadline approaches. A heavy 42-7 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars has added pressure on the franchise. With Indianapolis at 2-6, questions about the team’s direction have grown more urgent.

The Colts have already made several major roster changes. The Colts traded Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner last week, and general manager Chris Ballard was dismissed last month. Wide receiver Josh Downs has also requested a trade. These developments have left several players facing uncertainty about their futures.

Jonathan Taylor is now among the players attracting attention ahead of the November 10 deadline. The running back’s August two-year extension keeps him under contract through 2028, but Indianapolis’ recent moves raise questions about another major departure.

Ayanna Taylor Shares Cryptic Message Amid Jonathan Taylor Trade Speculation

Ayanna Taylor has shared a cryptic message on TikTok, expressing uncertainty about what could happen next for her family.

Jonathan Taylor’s wife referred to the tough loss against Jacksonville and described the wait as increasingly stressful.

“Have you ever had that feeling that your entire life might change and you just don’t know when? Well, welcome to my week, because that last game versus Jacksonville was rough,” Ayanna said.

She questioned whether the family might have to move unexpectedly or stay in Indianapolis, expressing concern about being blindsided and left waiting without answers.

“Is it gonna happen today? Tomorrow? Is it never gonna happen? And I genuinely cannot decide what’s worse: Being blindsided and sent away? Or being the last one standing, knowing what may be coming?” she added.

Ayanna later asked her followers whether the coming week would remain quiet or bring a major development.

“Do you think this week stays quiet or is there this silent storm brewing just around the corner? Because something tells me we’re not quite done with this chapter yet,” she said.

Her comments come amid speculation about Jonathan Taylor’s future, but the video doesn’t confirm the Colts’ plan to trade him.

Ayanna has previously raised concerns about roster changes. In October, after several familiar players left, she wondered whether the family might have to leave Indianapolis, and whether Taylor’s move could cost them important family moments.

Colts Trade Plans Put Jonathan Taylor’s Future Under Spotlight

Indianapolis’ recent roster decisions have drawn more attention to Jonathan Taylor. The Colts traded established players Quenton Nelson to Seattle and DeForest Buckner to San Francisco.

Taylor has been linked to the Giants, Vikings, Seahawks, Broncos, Bengals, and Packers, but the Colts reportedly want significant draft compensation.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis is holding out for a high price.

Fowler said NFL executives believe the Colts could seek a first-round pick, with the Giants and Vikings emerging as potential trade destinations.

Head coach Shane Steichen has also addressed the speculation. He confirmed that Taylor will continue playing his usual role despite the interest from other teams.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there right now,” Steichen said. “He’s on our football team, and he’s excited for this opportunity to go play. He wants to go win this game.”

Steichen also said the team’s plan for Taylor hadn’t changed ahead of its Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Taylor’s contract gives Indianapolis flexibility. Unlike Nelson and Buckner, he is not approaching the end of his deal.

His extension runs through the 2028 season, meaning the Colts are not under immediate pressure to trade him.

With the November 10 deadline nearing, Taylor’s future remains uncertain. Ayanna’s message adds to the discussion, but Indianapolis has not decided.