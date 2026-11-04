Travis Kelce Reveals True Feelings on Jonathan Taylor Amid Trade Rumors

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the NFL trade deadline amid a major roster shake-up. The team has already traded away veteran standouts Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner, leaving running back Jonathan Taylor’s future increasingly uncertain as Indianapolis considers its next steps.

Taylor remains one of the Colts’ most productive players, but the team’s 2-6 record has intensified questions about whether it should keep building around him or seek valuable draft capital.

With the Nov. 10 deadline approaching, the three-time Pro Bowl running back has become a central name in trade discussions.

Travis Kelce Urges Jonathan Taylor to Stay With the Indianapolis Colts

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During the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce encouraged Taylor to remain with the Colts rather than pursue a move to a contender.

“Indianapolis. Stay there, Jonathan. Go ahead. I mean, stay there. You only be in that one organization your whole life. Trust me, take it from two guys that have been there. It’s the best,” Kelce said.

The brothers also considered potential destinations if Taylor were traded.

Travis mentioned the Minnesota Vikings, while questioning whether their offense would make the move worthwhile for the running back.

He also brought up the Seattle Seahawks, wondering whether they might pursue Taylor after moving on from Kenneth Walker III.

Jason, however, returned to the idea that Taylor should stay in Indianapolis.

Travis acknowledged his brother’s position, replying, “Stay there. Perfect. All right, I get it.”

Taylor’s on-field production gives him significant value as the deadline nears.

Through eight games, he has recorded 610 rushing yards, averaged 4.1 yards per carry, and scored eight rushing touchdowns. His eight-carry, 23-yard performance against Jacksonville was a difficult outing, but it does not erase his importance to the Colts’ offense.

Indianapolis selected Taylor with the 41st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a two-year, $44 million extension in August, keeping him under contract through 2028.

That commitment makes him more than a short-term rental for a potential contender and adds another consideration to any trade.

The Colts have already moved Nelson to Seattle and Buckner to San Francisco as they look to reshape the roster and collect draft capital.

Taylor’s contract and production make his situation different, leaving Indianapolis to weigh his on-field value against what another team might offer.

The Kelce brothers offered their perspective on Taylor’s future, but the Colts’ decision ultimately depends on the offers arriving before the deadline. The latest reporting indicates Indianapolis is considering its options.

Adam Schefter Details Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Outlook

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the Colts could eventually trade Taylor, though that remains his prediction, not a confirmed move.

Schefter said Indianapolis has received offers and may wait to see whether interested teams improve their packages.

“My read on that is that the Indianapolis Colts have offers from teams. They’re going to wait to see if these teams sweeten the offers, if they can get a better offer. And I think in the end, whether it’s today, this week, next week, I think in the end they decide to move Jonathan Taylor. That’s my guess,” Schefter said.

The Colts’ reported asking price is substantial. Indianapolis is seeking compensation comparable to the package the Carolina Panthers received for Christian McCaffrey in 2022: second-, third-, fourth-, and fifth-round picks.

The Colts have reportedly turned down an offer that included a second-round selection and another pick.

The Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seahawks have been linked to interest in Taylor.

With the deadline set for Nov. 10, Indianapolis must decide whether to meet its demands for a running back under contract through 2028.