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Philip Rivers Gets Major Career Update After Shock Colts Return

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Philip Rivers
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Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts

The last time Philip Rivers was on a major football sideline, it was with the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers came out of retirement at the end of the 2025 season to play in the NFL for the first time since January 2020. The Colts needed a quarterback, and Rivers made three starts at QB to try and get Indy to the playoffs, but he couldn’t quite pull it off.

When the 2025 season ended, Rivers retired again.

He actually had an interview to be the Buffalo Bills‘ head coach, but that didn’t happen. He returned to the state of Alabama, where he has been a high school football coach.

This fall marked the senior season for Rivers’ son, Gunnar Rivers, who is a quarterback committed to North Carolina State — his dad’s alma mater.

It turns out that Gunnar won’t be going to Raleigh alone, though.

Philip is going, too.

Philip Rivers Career News

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 28: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Rivers is going to be the new head coach at North Carolina State.

The news was reported on Sunday:

Rivers has never coached in college football at any capacity. Now, he’ll be his son’s first college head coach.

Potential Philip Rivers Problem

Philip Rivers set to be new NC State head coach
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 14: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 14, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

There isn’t a great track record of coaches who have never been college coaches taking over at Division I programs and having success.

Rivers could certainly prove that trend wrong, but it’s not a given.

NC State is taking a risk, but it’s one the Wolfpack likely felt they have to take. Duke is having a great season, and UNC went with the bold Bill Belichick hire.

In a changing world of college football, NC State doesn’t want to fall behind. Hiring Rivers is an aggressive move to try and remain relevant.

There is one plus for the Wolfpack — when Rivers was with the Colts at the end of 2025, some pointed out how much like a coach he was out on the field. Maybe that extra experience will help him now.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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