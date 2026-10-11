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Pittsburgh Weather Concerns Colts-Steelers QBs, WRs, Kickers

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LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the NFL match between Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders as part of the London NFL Series 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 04, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The weather in Pittsburgh doesn’t look good.

The Indianapolis Colts are in town to take on the Steelers, and the skies are opened up. It’s been raining, and it’s going to keep raining.

That raises concern for what the game might look like.

It probably is good news for the Colts, who have superstar running back Jonathan Taylor and can just grind the game out on the ground.

But it still is worth watching and wondering about — whether there’ll be any delays or if passing games will be greatly impacted. Kickers probably won’t love it, either.

Pittsburgh Weather

It’s looking like rain will be the theme of the day in Pittsburgh.

This is what announcer J.J. Watt posted on social media when he woke up Sunday morning:

And this is what Colts beat reporter Stephen Holder shared on X:

Pitt Uses Same Field

As Holder points out in that post above, the Pitt Panthers play on the same field.

Pittsburgh was home on Saturday, and their undefeated beginning to the season went by the wayside.

The Panthers lost on Saturday to Bill Belichick’s North Carolina.

And now the field likely will not be in great shape.

Fantasy Impacts for QBs, WRs, Kickers

It definitely has the potential to be an uglier day than usual for the passing and kicking games in Pittsburgh.

That means Daniel Jones and Aaron Rodgers are risky plays. They wouldn’t be logical starters in 1-QB leagues anyway, so they’ll be just considerations in 2-QB or Superflex leagues.

Top WR DK Metcalf for the Steelers is probably still OK to start, and the same is true for Colts wideout Josh Downs and TE Tyler Warren.

The kickers Spencer Shrader and Chris Boswell are usually reliable, but they’re a bit tougher to trust in this game.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Pittsburgh Weather Concerns Colts-Steelers QBs, WRs, Kickers

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