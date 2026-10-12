Roman Wilson Injury Update Brings Odd News to Colts-Steelers in Pittman’s Shadow

The Indianapolis Colts were gashed through the air on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Given that ex-Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. was already out with an injury, and then that Roman Wilson left the game for the Steelers as well, that’s probably not something that should’ve happened.

Indy will have to reckon with that reality, though. They allowed Aaron Rodgers to complete his first 10 passes and end up with three TD passes overal.

It dropped the Colts to 2-3, and they’re already two games behind the 4-1 Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South Division.

And it happened with Pittman not being on the field at all, and without Wilson making much impact even before he exited the game.

The Steelers, for their part, figured out a way to use rookie WR Germie Bernard to great effect, something the Colts may not have anticipated.

Pittsburgh will be hoping things are better than they look for Wilson, though.

Roman Wilson Injury Update

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared an update on Wilson on Monday morning via a post on X.

This is what the NFL insider wrote:

“Steelers WR Roman Wilson is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a finger injury suffered Sunday, per source. He’s still gathering info and seeking a second opinion.”

Wilson could be seen midway through the game walking off the field while holding one of his hands in the other. It was clear he’d done something odd.

The weird part was that Wilson had already been a non-factor despite being a great and positive surprise for the Steelers during the season’s early weeks.

While it was a situation the Colts could’ve taken advantage of, their secondary still wasn’t good enough.

What’s Next?

The Colts move on and will play again on Sunday in Week 6. They’ll be at home against the hapless Tennessee Titans.

Indy has a string of five 1 p.m. ET kickoffs in a row beginning with that game. They then play at the Vikings and at the Jaguars before coming back home to host the Cowboys and the Dolphins.

The Steelers are also back in the early afternoon window in Week 6. They’ll visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

From there, Pittsburgh gets to be part of an NFL first. In Week 7, they take on the New Orleans Saints in France. It’s the NFL’s first-ever game in that country.

These teams, as non-division foes, won’t meet again in the regular season. The Colts’ only potential chance to see Pittman at some point, and maybe redeem themselves against Rodgers, would be if both squads can make the playoffs.