Shane Steichen Gives Injury Update for $16 Million Starter After Week 4 Win

The Indianapolis Colts are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Washington Commanders, 30-17, in London.

Indy’s defense allowed 13 points to the NFC East team, the fewest they allowed this season. While the team is getting into a groove, they suffered a couple of injuries in Europe, including one to a free-agent addition.

Head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media after the win and gave an injury update on the player.

Shane Steichen Gives Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts signed Arden Key on a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason to help the team’s pass rush.

Key has logged eight total tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble in four games this season before being injured in Week 4

Shane Steichen gave an injury update after the win against the Commanders and revealed that Key is dealing with a hamstring injury and “will miss some time.”

A reporter asked about the possibility of the defensive end going on injured reserve (IR), with the head coach responding: “We haven’t gotten that far [in his evaluation] yet.”

The Colts would lose a starter if Key were gone for a long period of time. Key has started every game this season, playing around 64% of snaps.

Indianapolis has logged 10 sacks this season, in the top half of the league. If the Colts were to lose a starter, who has logged 31 sacks in his career, it would be a huge blow to Lou Anarumo’s defense.

Outside of Arden Key, Steichen gave an injury update to two other players.

Arden Key Not the Only Player Injured in Week 4

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin and linebacker Jaylon Carlies also suffered an injury in the Week 4 win in England.

According to Shane Steichen, Dulin is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Carlies is dealing with a rib injury.

The head coach said the team will see how the week goes for the two before deciding if they will play in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dulin has logged three catches for 29 yards, while returning a kick for 33 yards. Carlies, a four-game starter, has logged 14 tackles, an interception, a pass deflection and a forced fumble this season.

If the Colts were to be without Dulin, it would be another hit to their injured wide receiver room. If Carlies were to be out, it would be another starter gone for the defense.

While it is too early to tell, the Colts could have a season riddled with injuries.